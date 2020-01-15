Lady Antebellum, British Lion, Ron Dahl and more Orlando live music picks this week 

Motion City Soundtrack
Minneapolis pop-punk stalwarts decide their 2016 tour wasn't actually their last, and steer their "Don't Call It a Comeback" tour into the House of Blues. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at House of Blues, $32.50-$72.75
World/Inferno Friendship Society
Dapper klezmer-punk collective celebrate their comeback in style and force at Will's Pub. 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Will's Pub, $15-$17
Ron Dahl
Young local electronic-experimentalist is captivating every time we've seen him play, a glorious mess of loops of reel-to-reel tape and mysterious circuitry.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, $5
British Lion
Attention, Iron Maiden maniacs: Steve Harris is bringing his solo vehicle, British Lion, through Ace Cafe as part of their first U.S. tour. See the metal legend close up. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ace Cafe, $20-$29.50
K92.3 All Star Jam
Lady Antebellum, Brett Young and Chris Lane helm this country radio extravaganza.
8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Addition Financial Arena, $45-$100
Iron Cages
Superlative D.C. hardcore outfit Iron Cages gets heavy support from Smite, Red Rodeo and Mother Juno.
9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $10
Jack Wright & Ron Stabinsky
Intimate house show featuring free jazz hero Jack Wright teaming with Ron Stabinsky (as comfortable being part of new music ensembles as he is in the Meat Puppets!).
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged
– This story appears in the Jan. 15, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.