Lady Antebellum, British Lion, Ron Dahl and more Orlando live music picks this week 

Motion City Soundtrack

Minneapolis pop-punk stalwarts decide their 2016 tour wasn't actually their last, and steer their "Don't Call It a Comeback" tour into the House of Blues. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at House of Blues, $32.50-$72.75

World/Inferno Friendship Society

Dapper klezmer-punk collective celebrate their comeback in style and force at Will's Pub. 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Will's Pub, $15-$17

Ron Dahl

Young local electronic-experimentalist is captivating every time we've seen him play, a glorious mess of loops of reel-to-reel tape and mysterious circuitry.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, $5

British Lion

Attention, Iron Maiden maniacs: Steve Harris is bringing his solo vehicle, British Lion, through Ace Cafe as part of their first U.S. tour. See the metal legend close up. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ace Cafe, $20-$29.50

K92.3 All Star Jam

Lady Antebellum, Brett Young and Chris Lane helm this country radio extravaganza.

8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Addition Financial Arena, $45-$100

Iron Cages

Superlative D.C. hardcore outfit Iron Cages gets heavy support from Smite, Red Rodeo and Mother Juno.

9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $10

Jack Wright & Ron Stabinsky

Intimate house show featuring free jazz hero Jack Wright teaming with Ron Stabinsky (as comfortable being part of new music ensembles as he is in the Meat Puppets!).

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged

– This story appears in the Jan. 15, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.