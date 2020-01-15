January 15, 2020 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum

Photo by David Johnson, courtesy of Lady Antebellum

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum, British Lion, Ron Dahl and more Orlando live music picks this week 

By

Motion City Soundtrack

Minneapolis pop-punk stalwarts decide their 2016 tour wasn't actually their last, and steer their "Don't Call It a Comeback" tour into the House of Blues. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at House of Blues, $32.50-$72.75

World/Inferno Friendship Society

Dapper klezmer-punk collective celebrate their comeback in style and force at Will's Pub. 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Will's Pub, $15-$17

Ron Dahl

Young local electronic-experimentalist is captivating every time we've seen him play, a glorious mess of loops of reel-to-reel tape and mysterious circuitry.

8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, $5

British Lion

Attention, Iron Maiden maniacs: Steve Harris is bringing his solo vehicle, British Lion, through Ace Cafe as part of their first U.S. tour. See the metal legend close up. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ace Cafe, $20-$29.50

K92.3 All Star Jam

Lady Antebellum, Brett Young and Chris Lane helm this country radio extravaganza.

8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Addition Financial Arena, $45-$100

Iron Cages

Superlative D.C. hardcore outfit Iron Cages gets heavy support from Smite, Red Rodeo and Mother Juno.

9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $10

Jack Wright & Ron Stabinsky

Intimate house show featuring free jazz hero Jack Wright teaming with Ron Stabinsky (as comfortable being part of new music ensembles as he is in the Meat Puppets!).

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Dining Room, donations encouraged

This story appears in the Jan. 15, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Orlando underground lifers Gillian Carter stare down more than a decade of damage Read More

  2. From busking to Beyoncé, it's been quite a trip for brasshouse trio Too Many Zooz Read More

  3. The best things we saw in 2019, through the lenses of our music photographers Read More

  4. Expert Timing, Rod Hamdallah, Skip & DiVinci, and more live music picks this week Read More

  5. Townsky's Holiday Revue, SWIMM, Xavier Wulf and more Orlando live concerts to check out this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation