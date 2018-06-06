June 06, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

14199713_1288743814499703_611599999580780683_n.jpg

Photo by @winechix via King Bao/Facebook

King Bao opening second location, Z Asian coming to Colonial, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Z Asian will bring Vietnamese fine dining this summer next door to Mai Bistro ... Look for King Bao to open their second location this summer in the Alafaya Village plaza on the corner of East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail ... The second JJ's Fusion Grille has opened in the newly renovated Grove Plaza on Aloma Avenue and Howell Branch Road ... Tin & Taco should open its second location this month in the old Kimchi's Korean Grill space on East Michigan Street ... Macaw Foods, specializing in gourmet snacks and decadent protein bars, has opened on East Robinson Street in the Milk District ... Over in Oviedo, Mooyah Burgers will open inside the Oviedo Mall ... Urban Hibachi has opened an outpost in Lake Nona ... Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar has opened in the old WingHouse space on Semoran Boulevard just south of Goldenrod Road ... Taste of Chendu has opened on West Colonial Drive serving Sichuan cuisine and hotpot.

NEWS

Kadence is doing away with its kappo-style tastings on Sunday and replacing them with shokado boxes – prepared foods in a partitioned bento box for $45. Also, Kadence will be closed for the month of July for a short hiatus ... PB&G at the Four Seasons Resort is scaling back its barbecue offerings in favor of healthier options ... In celebration of Negroni Week, June 4-10, the Lobby Bar at the Four Seasons will donate $1 from every cocktail sold to No Kid Hungry ... The Sausage Shack is now serving breakfast all day, every day beginning at 8 a.m. ... Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi hosts an unlimited izakaya lunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $39 ... June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month, and the Edison at Disney Springs is serving its rendition of the Impossible Burger all month long.

EVENTS

Bangrak Thai Street Kitchen will be at Redlight Redlight every Saturday night from 6-9 p.m. starting this week ... Paddlefish at Disney Springs hosts a five-course dinner showcasing its best dishes Wednesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $115 ... Bite Night, the chef-driven celebration of the publication of BITE magazine, is June 25 at the Orchid Garden Ballroom at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 or $70 VIP, and can be purchased at bitenightorlando.com.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

