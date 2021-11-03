OPENINGS: Three — count 'em, three — chicken joints are slated to open soon in Winter Park: Chicken Guy in the former Steak n Shake space on Orlando Avenue, JAM Hot Chicken at Hannibal Square and Chick'nCone, serving, yes, fried chicken in a waffle cone, announced for a January 2022 opening ... The Station Bar and Grub, located in one of the oldest fire stations in the state — established in 1887 — is now open on Palmetto Avenue in Sanford ... Foxtail Coffee Co., Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, Ravenous Pig Brewing Co., Bagel Bruno and Cicchetti by Bruno are all in soft opening at the new Milkhouse on Bumby Avenue in the Milk District.

EVENTS: MX Taco has announced a "Mexican Hot Chocolate & S'Mores Experience" that serves up to four. Tickets are $60, reservations are required, and the pricing includes private, reserved space around the fire pit from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday ... Jock Lindsay's Hangar Bar at Disney Springs is bringing back their Holiday Bar starting Friday, Nov. 5 with festive bites like "Holiday Lights Deviled Eggs" and beverages including the "Yule Mule" ... Cured Charcuterie is hosting a grazing board workshop at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Something Fishy in Apopka. Tickets are $45 ... The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Maitland hosts their annual Orlando Greek Festival, three days' worth of Greek food, dancing and entertainment, Friday-Sunday, Nov. 5–7 ... To celebrate their restaurant's first anniversary, Papa Llama will host "A Night with Papa Llama and Friends" at their Curry Ford Road storefront on Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. until midnight featuring libations from Golden Hour Wine, sweets from Orlandough and tunes by Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe. Tickets are $55.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com