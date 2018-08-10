Keep your ears open to these Orlando bands 

Bubble Boys

Hard-working young local punks can really rock & roll, generously streaking their raucous sound with '60s tear and '70s flair. Equal parts romp and flash.

The Pauses

Indie all-star trio gets their third wind with the release of new album Unbuilding, a mix of alt-pop nostalgia and forward thinking electronics. By the time you read this, they'll be on a North American headlining tour.

Sales

Local duo Sales are currently the most buzzing indie band to come out of Orlando, and are making increasing waves nationally. If you see a rare local gig announced, buy your ticket immediately; they sell out quick.

TV Dinner

TV Dinner impresses with a sinewy, energetic sound and an onstage presence that brings to mind rule-breakers like the Raincoats and LiLiPUT/Kleenex. Consistently dazzling.

Wet Nurse

Veteran garage punk trio craft a joyously carefree collision of garage, punk and pop that has consistently gotten more chiseled from frequent tours on the national circuit. Crucial live experience.

Witchbender

Filthy skronk-rock supergroup are definitely ones to watch at the grittier venues on the local circuit. The sound of glorious chaos and confusion.

Bacon Grease

Andrea Knight has been booking and promoting underground shows in the city for years, but with Bacon Grease she takes center stage, crafting improvised experimental techno that is intricate, playful and undeniable.

Joy Lane

New and hungry local duo evokes greats like Suicide and the Screamers with a lo-fi art-damaged assault. Plus they're like a two-person Wu Tang Clan, spinning off into a host of side and solo projects.

Acoqui

Dream-pop and shoegaze all-stars enrapture and entrance with a lineup that includes members of Viernes, Moon Jelly and the Sh-Booms. Now our hearts are full.

Sean Shakespeare

Of all the young new MCs in the Second Subject crew – the local collective overseen by Solillaquists of Sound's Swamburger – Sean Shakespeare is the brightest and readiest. His time is now.