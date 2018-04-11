Kai Asian Street Fare opened on Semoran, a 'speakeasy meets coffee shop' coming to a secret location, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

The building that once housed Lombardi's Seafood near the intersection of North Orange and South Orlando avenues will become a market/food hall with Hunger Street Tacos, Pizza Bruno and Papa Llama as likely tenants. In addition to selling the work of local vendors, the market will host community-based events ... Domu will open its second area restaurant next year in southwest Orlando. Location specifics weren't revealed, but Winter Garden, Windermere and Dr. Phillips all have to be in contention ... Kai Asian Street Fare, specializing in Asian-style loaded fries, tacos and wings, has opened on Semoran near Howell Branch Road in Winter Park ... Look for the Frenchpressery, a "speakeasy meets coffee shop" to open soon in a secret location. Head to frenchpressery.com for more ... Over on Park Avenue, Choulala Fine Pastries has opened their second location ... SushiPop will move into the space on East Lyman Avenue previously home to Nelore Churrascaria and Boi Brazil this summer ... While we await Tako Cheena opening in the old Forbidden City building on Mills Avenue (we're told it's going to be very soon), owner Edgardo Guzman confirmed Tako Cheena will take over the kitchen in the downstairs area of Stonewall Bar at 741 W. Church St. this month ... Poblano's Mexican Grill has opened in the former Zora Grille space in Altamonte Springs ... Brooklyn-based J-Petal, serving Japanese crepes and Thai ice cream, has opened on I-Drive.

CLOSINGS

Persian resto Shiraz Grill on Westwood Boulevard has, sadly, shuttered after nearly a decade in business.

NEWS

Chef Mary Mattern and her Winter Park Biscuit Co. makes a return April 28 at 10 a.m. at Redlight Redlight. Note: This time there's a one-biscuit-per-person limit ... Gideon's Bakehouse has acquired a new 2,000-square-foot production warehouse, meaning sell-outs will be less likely. Prices for the half-pound cookies will be upped to $5.

EVENTS

Reading Between the Wines returns April 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the Orlando Science Center featuring food from such restaurants as 1921, Chef Art Smith's Homecomin' and Swine & Sons along with a special presentation by author and History Channel star Brad Meltzer. Tickets are $99 ... Bites & Bubbles will hold pre-opening dinners April 25 and 26 featuring Hell's Kitchen contestant Ashley Nickell. Cost is $69 ... More than 150 wines and food from more than 30 restaurants are for the taking at the annual Science of Wine event taking place at the Orlando Science Center April 28 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $125.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com