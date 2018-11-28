Just because the holidays have gone corporate doesn’t mean you have to in Orlando 

Sure, sure. Everyone wants the latest brand-name gadgets and gizmos, whosits and whatsits around the holidays. And no one wants to be the relative who gets branded forever as the one who gives off-brand knock-off toys to the kiddos. But with the amount of crafty talent that takes over the parking lots of Central Florida, you won’t have to be. Because you’re bound to find something that speaks to the spirit of whoever’s on your list, whether it be in the form of pop art, a signed book from a local author or any assortment of handcrafted knick-knacks. And while it’s supposedly better to give than to receive, why not buy something for yourself and enjoy the best of both worlds?

Saturday, Dec. 1

Shop for gifts from local vendors, but stick around for the free holiday concert from the Brass Band of Central Florida. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo; free; 407-365-3408; sllcs.org.

Holiday market with gifts that range from crafty to kinky. 3-7 p.m.; The Woodshed, 6431 Milner Blvd.; free; 407-293-7474; thewoodshedorlando.com.

Sunday, Dec. 2

The monthly market at the Veranda in Thornton Park closes out the year with vendors selling everything from plants to art to make-your-own T-shirts. Plus, it promises an appearance by the man-eating "Audrey II" from Little Shop of Horrors. Noon-5 p.m.; The Veranda, 707 E. Washington St.; free; bazaarbotanica.com.

The quarterly DeLand Indie Market offers up gifts from artists, boutiques and vintage dealers, along with live music and food in the picturesque courtyard of Café DaVinci. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Artisan Alley, DeLand; free; facebook.com/delandindiemarketatartisan alley.

Features local handmade goods and gifts, unique art, jewelry, pottery, live music, live painting and sculpting, knitting, loom-woven rugs, drawings, cards, garden sculpture, massage, henna, hand-carved leather bags and corsets, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dandelion Communitea Café, 618 N. Thornton Ave.; free; 407-362-1864.

Holiday retro, vintage and handmade market takes over both parking lots along with live music, food trucks, drinks and more. 1-9 p.m.; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Sunday, Dec. 9

The sidewalk and back parking lots of the Milk District get packed with vendors for this holiday market, which also features food and drink available from area businesses like Sportstown Billiards, the Nook and Iron Cow. Noon-6 p.m.; The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St.; facebook.com/milkmartorlando.

Saturday, Dec. 15

It's a niche market, but if anyone on your shopping list would love some independent, small-batch literature, you can pick up copies of several dozen lovingly made zines at this outdoor market. 5 p.m.; Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; facebook.com/orlandozinefest.

Sunday, Dec. 16

Parking lot holiday market with vendors, live music, interactive booths and more. A bit more of a party than your usual holiday market. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393; stardustie.com.

Local vendors sell their wares while food trucks serve up grub outside and the Abbey's bartenders keep drinks flowing inside. Hosted by GC Vintage Shop. 2-6 p.m.; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; free; facebook.com/gcvintageshop.

Find unique gifts for family and friends among the vendors at the Holiday Pop Swap Market, which features vintage, vinyl and handcrafted products and several food trucks. 1 p.m.; Dear Prudence Shop, 2912 Corrine Drive; free; 407-894-8941.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Prefer to wait until the last minute? You're in good company, as you're sure to find out when you check out this Christmas Eve Eve market at the Falcon. If nothing else, you'll hopefully be able to grab a piece of art from the Falcon's annual C-Note Grab & Go Art Show. 1 p.m.; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; free; facebook.com/thefalconbar.