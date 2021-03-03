Jarvis does not get along with cats, but he loves people and he's waiting to meet you at the Orange County animal shelter 

Meet Jarvis!

Jarvis (A442135) is a sweet 4-year-old boy looking for his new home. He was surrendered to our shelter by his previous family, who could no longer keep him due to their living situation. According to Jarvis' previous owner, he is house-broken, knows basic commands, and is friendly with men and women. Jarvis does not get along with cats, and it is recommended he be slowly introduced to other dogs, allowing them time to adjust to other dogs in his new home. If you are interested in learning more about Jarvis, please email animalservices@ocfl.net.

This month is all about Spay It Forward! Both dogs and cats will be $30 to adopt. By adopting a shelter pet, you are also helping a local pet in need.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.