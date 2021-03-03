HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

March 03, 2021 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Email
Print
Share
Jarvis (A442135)

Photo via OCAS

Jarvis (A442135)

Jarvis does not get along with cats, but he loves people and he's waiting to meet you at the Orange County animal shelter 

By

Meet Jarvis!

Jarvis (A442135) is a sweet 4-year-old boy looking for his new home. He was surrendered to our shelter by his previous family, who could no longer keep him due to their living situation. According to Jarvis' previous owner, he is house-broken, knows basic commands, and is friendly with men and women. Jarvis does not get along with cats, and it is recommended he be slowly introduced to other dogs, allowing them time to adjust to other dogs in his new home. If you are interested in learning more about Jarvis, please email animalservices@ocfl.net.

This month is all about Spay It Forward! Both dogs and cats will be $30 to adopt. By adopting a shelter pet, you are also helping a local pet in need.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Gimme Shelter »

Trending

Knife and Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton sears the best steaks in Orlando
Yalcin Aykin, owner of Beyti Mediterranean Grill, brings Turkish delights to Casselberry
Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5
Spring Guide 2021: The events we're looking forward to with cautious optimism
‘Nomadland’ turns an ultra-realistic eye on the modern American unhoused
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Gimme Shelter

Most Popular

  1. CPAC in Orlando was full of sound and fury, a tale told by nationalists, signifying — what, exactly? Read More

  2. So many people’s libidos tank under the overlapping stress of lockdowns and job loss that sex researchers are talking about a ‘pandemic sex recession’ Read More

  3. Readers react: Matt Gaetz flirts with the idea of running for agriculture commissioner Read More

  4. Readers react to the Weeki Wachee 'face diaper' restaurant Read More

  5. ‘My teenage son is stealing our sex toys. What should my husband and I do?’ Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation