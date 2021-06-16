Jam Hot Chicken finds a permanent Winter Park roost, PDQ and 4Rivers team up for a sammy and more foodie news 

OPENINGS: Local pop-up outfit Jam Hot Chicken will open this summer in Hannibal Square in the space that previously housed Turkish breakfast joint Park Cafe & Bakery, Extract Juice Bar and, most recently, Sausage Shack ... Look for yet another concept by Pig Floyd's owner Thomas Ward. Peggy Floyd's Luncheonette will offer breakfast, brunch and "linner." A location or opening date hasn't been announced as yet. Last month, Ward and Al Palo of Stasio's Italian Deli announced they were opening Pigzza, a barbecue/pizza concept, this fall at 1050 N. Mills Ave. ... Pita Mediterranean Street Food is slated to open next month at the 400 North complex in Maitland. Next door, Slidders Pizza is currently being built out for a fall opening ... Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast chain based in South Carolina, will open at the West Point Commons Shopping Center in Winter Garden this summer ... Over at Margaritaville, the resort's signature restaurant, Euphoria, has been re-concepted into the Euphoria Fish House. Chef Joseph McFadden, who once ran the kitchen at An Tobar in Maitland, will be the executive chef.

NEWS/EVENTS: Fast-food chicken joint PDQ is teaming up with 4Rivers Smokehouse to sell a barbecue chicken sandwich for $6.99 at all their Florida outlets now through Aug. 2. Proceeds from the sandwich, designed by 4Rivers founder John Rivers, will go to benefit 4Roots, a nonprofit community alliance dedicated to investing in a healthy and sustainable food system ... Susuru's Lewis Lin and Charleston-based chef Nikko Cagalanan of Mansueta will host a Japanese-Filipino dinner pop-up from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Edible Education Experience in College Park. Cost is $90 ... The Sanford Food Truck Festival goes from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in downtown Sanford with 12 food trucks, live music and outdoor seating ... Tabla will host a Pitch Black: Dining in the Dark event at their Orlando location on June 23 from 6-10 p.m. Cost is $85.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com