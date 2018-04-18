Ivanhoe Village is on the cusp of major change 

Once an unassuming stretch of Orange Avenue, anchored at one end by numerous antique stores and at the other by Florida Hospital, Ivanhoe Village has in recent years hotted up into one of Orlando’s fastest-changing neighborhoods. The Alden Road warehouse district is gone, replaced by a massive and seemingly eternal construction project, but it’ll be interesting to see what the area looks like this time next year.

EAT

Stir

1409 N. Orange Ave., 407-723-8976, stirlakeivanhoe.com

Brand-new to the neighborhood, Stir is a comfy unpretentious hangout (with parking! It's a thing in Ivanhoe) serving dinner, lunch and brunch.

White Wolf Café

1829 N. Orange Ave., 407-895-9911, whitewolfcafe.com

The O.G. Ivanhoe Village restaurant meets all needs: breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. It's equally as good for date night, family meals or folks looking for a stiff cocktail.

Orlando Meats

728 Virginia Drive, 407-598-0700, orlandomeats.com

This combo butcher shop and modern diner is winning hearts and minds. Order dishes like the Egg McMeatmuffin, She-Wolf or Crushinator, or buy cuts of grass-fed pastured proteins and create your own meaty mayhem.

The Greek Corner

1600 N. Orange Ave., 407-228-0303, thegreekcorner.net

That they've been around for more than a decade while barely changing is a testament to the simple great tastes and welcoming atmosphere. Here's to getting it right.

DRINK

The Lucky Lure

1427 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/theluckylureorlando

Drinking in this tin-roofed, open-air construct is about as close to hanging out at a beach bar as you can get in landlocked Orlando.

GB's Bottle Shop and Tasting Bar

531 Virginia Drive, 407-634-0110, gbbottleshop.com

Slinging rare kegs and large-format bottles alike, GB's serves up a serious crash course on craft beer for the discerning drinker. Let them pour one for you to enjoy in-house, fill a growler to go or just peruse the selections in the retail area.

Humble Bumble Kombucha

1231 N. Orange Ave., 407-694-4131, humblebumblekombucha.com

Local 'booch specialist Humble Bumble's product has been snapped up all around town since they started brewing. Now they have their own store, making and selling their brew alongside baked goods and coffee.

M Lounge

2000 N. Orange Ave., 321-430-1140, facebook.com/themloungebar

Get high at M Lounge, the tallest (and only) rooftop bar in the Ivanhood. Enjoy craft cocktails and startling views.

GO

Gaston Edwards Park

1236 N. Orange Ave., 407-246-2283

Tromp the .7-mile trail and make use of the workout stations along the way (remember to bring a towel), or book a stand-up paddleboard lesson in Lake Ivanhoe.

Horizons Vintage

1817 N. Orange Ave., horizonsvintage.com

Sister to a Brooklyn boutique, Horizons offers a well-curated selection of new and '90s vintage clothing, bags and shoes, and local jewelry, like Lou Jewels.

Living Morocco

1804 N. Orange Ave., 407-898-6610, living-morocco-online.com

Find intricately carved chests and screens, geometrically tiled fountains and tables, or the perfect leather pouf to lend Moorish flair to your living quarters.

Factur

520 Virginia Drive, 407-801-3228, factur.org

This members-only maker space is open to the public every Thursday evening. Take a tour and decide if access to a glass-blowing lab, metal and wood shops, 3-D printer lab, podcast studio and more is what you need to self-validate.