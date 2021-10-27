Itsa Chicken now open in the Milk District, Lombardi's Seafood closed its café, and more Orlando food news 

(RE)OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Bread & Co. closed both locations at Fairbanks and Lotte Market on Oct. 22 and will reopen on Friday, Oct. 29, as part of the Tous Les Jours bakery franchise ... Itsa Chicken! soft-opened on Tuesday outside Whiskey Lou's Lounge across from Sideward Brewing in the Milk District. Chef Trent Robinson, formerly of Luma and Prato, is the fry guy ... Lombardi's Seafood is closing its café and expanding the retail market to include more prepared grab-and-go items ... La Boutique by La Femme du Fromage is now open from Thursday through Sunday on the top floor of East End Market, selling "artisan products with a French flair." As we reported in July, the second-floor space also includes a cocktail lounge and a rotating chef's table ... Bad As's Sandwiches is trading one location for another, announcing it will be moving into the proposed "Holden Hub" on South Orange Avenue in Edgewood. The Holden Hub — projected opening March 2022 — will also house Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and SoDo Wine, along with spots for seven other vendors.

EVENTS: Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar will celebrate Day of the Dead from Friday, Oct. 29, through Tuesday, Nov. 2, with a special ghost pepper (get it?) infused tequila cocktail for $10 ... Ivanhoe Brewing hosts their "Brew & View" movie series to commemorate Day of the Dead with Disney's Coco on Nov. 5 ... Tickets for Cows 'N Cabs (Nov. 13) are still available, featuring tastings from more than 25 local restaurants with wine, beer, cocktails and live music. Price is $140 and includes unlimited food and beverage.