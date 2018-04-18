It's time to start taking Orlando's Gateway District seriously 

The Gateway Orlando District is the city’s newest Main Street District, according to their new website: “Welcoming Orlando’s visitors and residents to the multicultural business district just north of Orlando International Airport.” We’re just glad to have a name to put to the corridor of deliciousness that locals know runs along that stretch of Semoran Boulevard. With all the development happening around MCO, a slew of newer chain restaurants has joined those longtime favorites, but adding award-winning Korean fried chicken wings to a neighborhood known for stellar Latin mom-and-pops and old Orlando hangs is just win-win-win, as far as we’re concerned.

EAT

Bonchon

5475 Gateway Village Circle, 407-270-8565, bonchon.com

Some say Bonchon serves the world's best wings. Whether you agree or not, there's no denying the excellence of the delicate spice blend and crackly-crisp twice-fried exterior, and the Korean accompaniments of daikon radish and kimchi make for a nice change from the same-old, same-old SportsWings™.

High Tide Harry's

4645 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-273-4422, hightideharrys.com

Shrimp, crab, oysters, mussels and crawfish by the pound ... frog legs, cracked conch and hot smoked fish dip ... bone-in catfish, sea scallops and gumbo ... if you look hard enough around this comfy Floridian spot, you might even find Nemo.

Oh! Que Bueno

1125 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-447-5026, ohquebueno.com

Colombian food may be the nightmare of cardiologists, but it's the delight of everyone else. Beef, chicharrón, eggs, cheese-stuffed arepas, fried yuca and black sausage come together at Oh! Que Bueno in a carnivorous dreamworld.

DRINK

Bar Louie

7015 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-845-7080, barlouie.com

New location of the popular happy-hour spot offers a resting place to calm the nerves before or after a flight, or just a chill hangout while you wait to pick up out-of-towners.

GO

Park of the Americas

201 Andes Ave., 407-246-2283, cityoforlando.net/parks

A half-mile-long path through the picturesque park offers five workout stations, plus a dog park; shade pavilions, picnic tables and grills; and a tot lot with swings, climbers and motion activities for the kids.

Lee Vista Epic XL Theatres

5901 Hazeltine National Drive, 407-259-2368, epictheatres.com

Reclining seating, huge screens, and a beer and wine bar make this a comfy spot to catch a flick.

Orlando International Airport

1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., 407-825-2001, orlandoairports.net

Get the hell out of town and explore the world!