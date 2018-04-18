April 18, 2018 Special Issues » Annual Manual

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge The Gateway Orlando District

The Gateway Orlando District

It's time to start taking Orlando's Gateway District seriously 

By

The Gateway Orlando District is the city’s newest Main Street District, according to their new website: “Welcoming Orlando’s visitors and residents to the multicultural business district just north of Orlando International Airport.” We’re just glad to have a name to put to the corridor of deliciousness that locals know runs along that stretch of Semoran Boulevard. With all the development happening around MCO, a slew of newer chain restaurants has joined those longtime favorites, but adding award-winning Korean fried chicken wings to a neighborhood known for stellar Latin mom-and-pops and old Orlando hangs is just win-win-win, as far as we’re concerned.

EAT

Bonchon

5475 Gateway Village Circle, 407-270-8565, bonchon.com

Some say Bonchon serves the world's best wings. Whether you agree or not, there's no denying the excellence of the delicate spice blend and crackly-crisp twice-fried exterior, and the Korean accompaniments of daikon radish and kimchi make for a nice change from the same-old, same-old SportsWings™.

High Tide Harry's

4645 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-273-4422, hightideharrys.com

Shrimp, crab, oysters, mussels and crawfish by the pound ... frog legs, cracked conch and hot smoked fish dip ... bone-in catfish, sea scallops and gumbo ... if you look hard enough around this comfy Floridian spot, you might even find Nemo.

Oh! Que Bueno

1125 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-447-5026, ohquebueno.com

Colombian food may be the nightmare of cardiologists, but it's the delight of everyone else. Beef, chicharrón, eggs, cheese-stuffed arepas, fried yuca and black sausage come together at Oh! Que Bueno in a carnivorous dreamworld.

DRINK

Bar Louie

7015 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-845-7080, barlouie.com

New location of the popular happy-hour spot offers a resting place to calm the nerves before or after a flight, or just a chill hangout while you wait to pick up out-of-towners.

GO

Park of the Americas

201 Andes Ave., 407-246-2283, cityoforlando.net/parks

A half-mile-long path through the picturesque park offers five workout stations, plus a dog park; shade pavilions, picnic tables and grills; and a tot lot with swings, climbers and motion activities for the kids.

Lee Vista Epic XL Theatres

5901 Hazeltine National Drive, 407-259-2368, epictheatres.com

Reclining seating, huge screens, and a beer and wine bar make this a comfy spot to catch a flick.

Orlando International Airport

1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd., 407-825-2001, orlandoairports.net

Get the hell out of town and explore the world!

Jump to comments

More in Annual Manual

Tags:

  |  

More Annual Manual »

Latest in Annual Manual

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Florida's Space Coast is more than just Elon's Musk backyard Read More

  2. Over at UCF, come for a football game and stay for everything else Read More

  3. 7 reasons Mount Dora is one of Central Florida's hot spots Read More

  4. 10 reasons to visit Sanford, our charming neighbor to the north Read More

  5. There's more to explore in St. Augustine than just Castillo De San Marcos Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation