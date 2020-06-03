It’s Purricane Season at the Orange County animal shelter – adopt a furry friend today! 

Meet Pixel!

Pixel (A452569) was surrendered to our shelter because her owner could not care for her any longer. This sweet girl is litter-trained and gets along well with men, women and other cats. Pixel has stolen the hearts of all of her caretakers, as well as other cats she interacts with. Pixel is available to adopt virtually from our shelter! If you would like to place a virtual adoption inquiry or meet her in person, links to do so are as follows:

Virtual Adoption Inquiry

Book Shelter Appointment for Adoption

For the month of June, it's Purricane Season! Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.