June 03, 2020

Pixel (A452569)

Photo via Orange County Animal Services

Pixel (A452569)

It’s Purricane Season at the Orange County animal shelter – adopt a furry friend today! 

Pixel (A452569)
  • Photo via Orange County Animal Services
  • Pixel (A452569)

Meet Pixel!

Pixel (A452569) was surrendered to our shelter because her owner could not care for her any longer. This sweet girl is litter-trained and gets along well with men, women and other cats. Pixel has stolen the hearts of all of her caretakers, as well as other cats she interacts with. Pixel is available to adopt virtually from our shelter! If you would like to place a virtual adoption inquiry or meet her in person, links to do so are as follows:

Virtual Adoption Inquiry
Book Shelter Appointment for Adoption

For the month of June, it's Purricane Season! Both dogs and cats will be adoptable for a $10 fee. The fees include sterilization, vaccinations and a microchip.

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

