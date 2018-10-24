October 24, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 42304780_465421967283517_4925963352594710528_o.jpg

Photo via Istanbul Gril/Facebook

Istanbul Grill opens on OBT, The Ramen comes to downtown Orlando and more in local foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Chef Shuichi Tanida of Epcot's Mitsukoshi restaurant will leave his Disney post to open a ramen shop – appropriately called The Ramen – in the old Philly Connection spot at 480 N. Orange Ave. downtown. Expect slurping to commence by the end of the year ... Bar/shop hyprid Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store has opened in the Milk District, sharing space with Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega ... La Boucherie, described as "France's most popular steakhouse," will open its first U.S. location in the old Graffiti Junktion space at the Bayhill Plaza on Turkey Lake Road next month ... Istanbul Grill has opened on South Orange Blossom Trail near the Turnpike ... Another Rock & Brews, by K.I.S.S. frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will open Oct. 29 at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando ... Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse will open its second area restaurant at 167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo.

CLOSINGS

Pearson's Café in NoDo has closed.

EVENTS

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Morton's Steakhouse hosts "A Taste of Two Legends" alongside Napa Valley winemakers the Mondavi family Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The six-course menu will feature pairings of rare wines from four Mondavi generations, including exclusive library wines and new family projects not available to the public. Cost is $295 ... Norman's hosts a multicourse wine dinner featuring Orin Swift wines Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $190 ... Cuba Libre celebrates its 10th anniversary Nov. 8 with an open bar and assorted tapas, ceviches and desserts. Cost is $50 ... Yellow Dog Eats in Gotha celebrates its 20th anniversary Nov. 10 with live music, craft beer and plenty of fun activities. Oh, they also have a new vegan and vegetarian menu ... Dîner en Blanc, the hush-hush pop-up party where everyone dresses in white, is Nov. 11 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. Visit orlando.dinerenblanc.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Faiyaz Kara's 55 best restaurants in Orlando Read More

  2. Orlando Meats serves Monday Night Bites at the Imperial; Domu throws down a Carolina Reaper Challenge, plus more foodie news Read More

  3. 10 Orlando walk-up windows for late-night bites or dining on the go Read More

  4. Chef Xiong 'Tiger' Tang helms Orlando's latest best Chinese restaurant with Taste of Chengdu Read More

  5. Upscale chain Jinya Ramen Bar brings Japanese street food back to Thornton Park with fanfare Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation