Istanbul Grill opens on OBT, The Ramen comes to downtown Orlando and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Chef Shuichi Tanida of Epcot's Mitsukoshi restaurant will leave his Disney post to open a ramen shop – appropriately called The Ramen – in the old Philly Connection spot at 480 N. Orange Ave. downtown. Expect slurping to commence by the end of the year ... Bar/shop hyprid Whippoorwill Beer House & Package Store has opened in the Milk District, sharing space with Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega ... La Boucherie, described as "France's most popular steakhouse," will open its first U.S. location in the old Graffiti Junktion space at the Bayhill Plaza on Turkey Lake Road next month ... Istanbul Grill has opened on South Orange Blossom Trail near the Turnpike ... Another Rock & Brews, by K.I.S.S. frontmen Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, will open Oct. 29 at Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando ... Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse will open its second area restaurant at 167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo.

CLOSINGS

Pearson's Café in NoDo has closed.

EVENTS

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Morton's Steakhouse hosts "A Taste of Two Legends" alongside Napa Valley winemakers the Mondavi family Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The six-course menu will feature pairings of rare wines from four Mondavi generations, including exclusive library wines and new family projects not available to the public. Cost is $295 ... Norman's hosts a multicourse wine dinner featuring Orin Swift wines Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $190 ... Cuba Libre celebrates its 10th anniversary Nov. 8 with an open bar and assorted tapas, ceviches and desserts. Cost is $50 ... Yellow Dog Eats in Gotha celebrates its 20th anniversary Nov. 10 with live music, craft beer and plenty of fun activities. Oh, they also have a new vegan and vegetarian menu ... Dîner en Blanc, the hush-hush pop-up party where everyone dresses in white, is Nov. 11 at a yet-to-be-disclosed location. Visit orlando.dinerenblanc.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com