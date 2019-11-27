November 27, 2019 Music » Picks

click to enlarge 59429643_2419918338019903_8790770307892772864_o.jpg

Incubus photo via U.S. Concerts Live/Facebook

Incubus, Calyx, and more great live music rattling Orlando every night this week 

By

Jujuka Music Showcase

Russian DJ Julia Govor and New York DJ Kamran Sadeghi come to town for a night of challenging techno and dance sounds. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Iron Cow, $10-$20

Paint Fumes

It's a Thanksgiving miracle! Last-minute show on Turkey Night featuring Paint Fumes, touring through town, and the WildTones. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Incubus

Incubus celebrate 20 years of album Make Yourself at the Dr. Phil on Black Friday.

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $49.50-$237

Calyx

Rollicking "pizza punks" Calyx from Pittsburgh roll into town in the company of our own Wet Nurse. 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Uncle Lou's, free

Pollyanna

New Jersey indie-rockers with a talent for tugging heartstrings kick off a monthlong winter tour right here in the City Beautiful.

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Soundbar, $10

Marc With a C

As George Costanza might say, it's the trifecta! Marc With a C throws a combo holiday concert, 20th anniversary party and (appropriately) the release show for a three-LP box set.

7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Will's Pub, free

Sailor Poon

Orlando's Woolly Bushmen make a rare live outing as support for Austin lipstick killers Sailor Poon.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Will's Pub, free

This story appears in the Nov. 27, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando's true free press free.


