Incubus, Calyx, and more great live music rattling Orlando every night this week 

Jujuka Music Showcase
Russian DJ Julia Govor and New York DJ Kamran Sadeghi come to town for a night of challenging techno and dance sounds. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Iron Cow, $10-$20
Paint Fumes
It's a Thanksgiving miracle! Last-minute show on Turkey Night featuring Paint Fumes, touring through town, and the WildTones. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Uncle Lou's, $5
Incubus
Incubus celebrate 20 years of album Make Yourself at the Dr. Phil on Black Friday.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $49.50-$237
Calyx
Rollicking "pizza punks" Calyx from Pittsburgh roll into town in the company of our own Wet Nurse. 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Uncle Lou's, free
Pollyanna
New Jersey indie-rockers with a talent for tugging heartstrings kick off a monthlong winter tour right here in the City Beautiful.
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Soundbar, $10
Marc With a C
As George Costanza might say, it's the trifecta! Marc With a C throws a combo holiday concert, 20th anniversary party and (appropriately) the release show for a three-LP box set.
7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Will's Pub, free
Sailor Poon
Orlando's Woolly Bushmen make a rare live outing as support for Austin lipstick killers Sailor Poon.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Will's Pub, free
– This story appears in the Nov. 27, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
