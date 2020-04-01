April 01, 2020 Movies » Opening in Orlando

click to enlarge 'Money Heist: Part 4,' streaming on Netflix Friday

PHOTO COURTESY NETFLIX

'Money Heist: Part 4,' streaming on Netflix Friday

In 'Money Heist: Part 4,' the world's favorite bank robbers are back, plus 8 more streaming premieres this week 

On (small) Screens in Orlando

By

Stuck at home? Looking for newness? Here's what's premiering on the streaming services this week.

Premiering Wednesday: How To Fix a Drug Scandal This four-episode documentary series examines the strange case of Sonja Farak, a Massachusetts crime-lab technician who was accused of Hoovering up the very drugs she was supposed to be examining as evidence. Or as Marie Kondo would call it, "making efficient use of your workspace." (Netflix)

Premiering Thursday: Siren Season 3 There's a new mermaid in Bristol Cove, and she's out to make slaves of all of humanity. The first two episodes of the season will be seen back-to-back on premiere night, so those of you who may have had bad experiences dating SeaWorld employees can decide if this is an investment you really want to make. (Freeform)

Premiering Friday: Coffee & Kareen Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson are the adult stars of a comedy flick about a white cop's unlikely partnership with his black girlfriend's trash-talking 12 year old. Mouth off all you want, kid; just don't make any sudden moves for your cell phone. (Netflix)

Money Heist: Part 4 The Spanish-speaking world's favorite bank robbers declare all-out war on the authorities in an all-new run of eight episodes. This time, they'll settle for nothing less than mortgage waivers. (Netflix)

Future Man: Season 3 Janitor Josh Futturman and his time-traveling pals have just eight more episodes to set the entire world right after they upended history last season. First on their to-do list: that time you tried to cut your own bangs. (Hulu)

Dolphin Reef It was planned as a theatrical feature and then as an opening-day offering on Disney+, but only a countrywide spate of stay-at-home orders could convince Disney that this nature documentary about delightful dolphins might actually have an audience after all. Narration by Natalie Portman means that a seventh viewing of The Black Cauldron is starting to look reeeeal good. (Disney+)

Harley Quinn Season 2 Her theatrical feature tanked even before there was a pandemic to blame, but Harley's back for 13 more episodes of her hit animated comedy. This season introduces Mr. Freeze to the lineup of villains, giving rise to a particularly questionable sight gag: an oversized human vagina made entirely of ice. I don't know who's more jealous right now, Pedro Almodóvar or Gwyneth Paltrow. (DC Universe)

Premiering Sunday: Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Here's a five-episode docuseries that reopens the case of lifer Wayne Williams. Did he really murder some 30 youngsters in the Atlanta area between 1979 and 1981? Or has the real killer escaped capture all these years? Personally, I haven't ruled out Ed Helms. (HBO)

Premiering Tuesday: Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 Return with us now to a more innocent time when you could share a house with five strangers and never once worry that using the wrong toothbrush might kill you. Although this latest round of 12 episodes was filmed before the virus, every viewer quarantined with their family at the moment will find the title of Episode 8 oddly prescient: "I Hate You." (Netflix)

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

April 1, 2020

