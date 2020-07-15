July 15, 2020 SPONSORED CONTENT » First Words
This article was originally published on Best CBD Planet. To view the original article, click here.
The health benefits that CBD offers are vast and fascinating. After the United States congress passed the Farm Bill in 2018, the production and sale of industrial hemp became legal. Since then the CBD industry in America is growing rapidly. According to Forbes, the CBD industry will have a turnover of $2.2 billion in the next two years.
There are different varieties of CBD products available in the market such as CBD tinctures, CBD vapes, CBD creams, CBD balms, CBD lotions, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, etc. All these products are created differently and they all offer a different experience when you use them. For example, CBD tinctures take effect immediately when you use it, but CBD topical takes longer to take effect.
A wide variety of CBD products are available in the market today and it is difficult to choose from the various bands that claim to have high quality CBD products. Here we will give you some tips that will help you to buy CBD products.
Understand Your Health Issue
Many studies have found out that CBD has the ability to effectively treat many of the health problems that affect the human body. It is proven to be a potential remedy for health issues like stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, epilepsy, skin problems, muscle spasms, etc. So identify your exact medical condition and consult a medical professional. A doctor can clarify your doubts regarding the use of CBD for your condition and also helps you in determining a safe dosage for consumption.
The Source of Hemp
We all know that CBD is extracted from hemp plants. But it is important to make sure that they are grown by following all the agricultural guidelines. Plants absorb anything that can be absorbed in air, soil and water. Some absorbed substances can be harmful for the plant itself. If the hemp plant is grown by using high amounts of chemical pesticides or other substances, they could end up in the CBD oil. So it is always better to look for the established companies that sell safe CBD products.
Always Check the THC Content
It is important to check the amount of THC content in the CBD product you are about to buy. Even though the use of CBD is legal in most of the states in America, the use of THC is illegal in some states. So it is important to check whether the THC content in the CBD product is 0.3 % or lower. If you want to buy and use a CBD product with high concentration of THC, then you should be in a state that has legalized the recreational use of cannabis.
Read the Ingredients Before Buying
Keep in mind that reading the list of ingredients is one of the important steps before buying a CBD product. Usually CBD products add additional ingredients like melatonin and MCT oils that can provide extra benefits. Melatonin can help you with sleep related problems. But some CBD products contain propylene, glycol, and vegetable glycerin that can be harmful for the body. CBD edibles like CBD gummies also contain artificial colors and flavors which are neither harmful nor useful for the body.
Understand the CBD Terminologies
It is useful to understand the different CBD terminologies like CBD isolate, full spectrum CBD, and broad spectrum CBD that are commonly used in the packaging of CBD products. CBD isolate is the pure CBD that has been extracted from the industrial hemp and then isolated from all the other cannabinoids and compounds present in the plant including THC. CBD isolate is a 99 % pure CBD extract. Full spectrum CBD contains all the natural cannabinoids and other compounds found in the hemp plant including vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Full spectrum CBD also contains THC, which is illegal in many states but also has a lot of health benefits. Broad spectrum CBD is the full spectrum CBD that does not contain THC. Broad spectrum CBD is the best option you have if you want to take advantage of the benefits of all the compounds in the hemp plant without getting any psychoactive effects of THC.
Read the Lab Report
Reading the lab report is really important to ensure that you are buying a quality CBD product. Every legitimate CBD manufacturer provides a valid lab report on their company’s website for the customers to read. You should contact the company directly if the lab report is not on their website. When you read the report, look for the publishing date of the report. Because the report might be more reliable if it is a recent one. Another important aspect to look for is the level of contaminants. If the product received a pass classification, it is safe for usage.
Check for the Price
Price is one of the important factors that decide whether to buy a product or not. When you find a CBD product that suits you, it is better to compare it to other products with the same qualities. If the products differ vastly in price, check for the reason. Mostly, differences in prices occur due to shipping charges, brand value or any applicable discounts. However, make sure that the extra money you are paying is not for fancy packaging, but for the additional ingredients that can be beneficial for your body.
With these important tips in mind, you can confidently buy a quality CBD product that can provide you the required benefits.–
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.