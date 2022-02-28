Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 28, 2022 Food + Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Immersion, a sensorial tasting members-only restaurant, will open at a private Orlando club this spring 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett

London House may be a private, members-only club, but the high-society hotspot will open the doors of its boutique restaurant to the public when Immersion opens April 2.

That is, Immersion will open its doors to those who can foot a few hundred dollars to dine at the tasting menu-only concept fronted by journeyman chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü.

The English-born talent arrived at the London House in January with one goal — "to start a collection of Michelin stars and to be part of the first restaurants in Florida to achieve that."

Hey, at least the man is honest.

But while that Michelin star has eluded the 37-year-old chef, he's amassed some impressive creds nonetheless: stints at Michelin-starred Hambleton Hall in Rutland, England; stages at the Fat Duck and French Laundry; and not just working for Marco Pierre White, the enfant terrible of British cookery, but coming out the other side relatively unscathed.

"I've had much worse chefs," Ó'Donnchü says.

In 2016, he appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals, then opened Gåte Restaurant in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where he won numerous Luxury Restaurant Awards including Best Head Chef (Global), Haute Cuisine (Global) and Molecular Cuisine (Global) in 2019. It's where Ó'Donnchü immersed himself in a modernist approach to cooking while adhering to sustainable and low-carbon-footprint practices.

That's what Ó'Donnchü aims to bring to Immersion — a sensorial dining experience where texture, scents and sounds are as important as taste and aesthetics. From beginning to end, he says his tasting menu will tell a story with a very defined message rooted in the issues he's passionate about: science, climate change, sustainable farming and zero waste.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett

"We're going to implement operational, science-based techniques to tell this story, to deliver this message," he says. "At times it will be controversial, but we want it to be thought-provoking. How do we maintain a low carbon footprint? We'll use science to present an environmentally conscious approach in recuperation of material."

That means fish tails and fins will be dehydrated and turned into a low-sodium, high-flavor salt; fish skins will be turned into cracklings; and invasive and non-native species like lionfish, Egyptian geese and bamboo will consistently find their way onto Ó'Donnchü's multi-course menu.

In addition to a wine sommelier, a water sommelier will oversee a "luxury water list" for guests who prefer varieties of Adam's ale with their meal. "Molecular" drink pairings and what's being billed as a "one-of-a-kind Bordeaux list" will add more loft to an already lofty meal.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • photo by Rob Bartlett

Art and music will also be intertwined into this immersive tasting experience that Ó'Donnchü says will change weekly.

"It will be detail-oriented, but it will be playful too. We want to deliver serious messages by not being overly serious."

Well, except when it comes to that Michelin star.

Seatings, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, will be limited to 24 people. 

Cost for the dinner will be $345 with a chef's table experience running $495, not including beverage pairings.

Visit londonhouse.life for more.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Food News »

Trending

Latest in Food News

Most Popular

  1. World Famous House of Mac coming to SoDo, Sand Lake Food Trucks Park is open and more Orlando food news Read More

  2. Downtown Orlando's Taco Kat will serve Sonoran-style tacos and tequila from the old Cleo's Lounge space Read More

  3. Florida Strawberry Festival releases berry, berry good food lineup for 2022 Read More

  4. Hard Mountain Dew is available in Florida, starting today Read More

  5. Orlando's Se7enbites wins 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' event at South Beach Wine and Food Festival Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation