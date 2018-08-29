ICYMI: Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors shuts down, Central Floridians continue to call for Seminole County tax collector’s resignation and other news you may have missed last week 

Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors closes after 64 years in business: With a heavy, intoxicated sigh, we reported the end of Wally's, an Orlando landmark and cultural institution for more than six decades. On Tuesday morning, while patrons were still inside drinking, the dive bar's owners taped a note on the door that said, "Dear customers, it is with great regret that we have decided to close our doors after 64 years in business. Thank you for all of your support & great memories." Orlando attorney John Morgan, a longtime patron of Wally's, has offered to buy the business. "This is a national day of [mourning]," Morgan wrote to Orlando Weekly by email. "Had my first drink there at age 16. Built my business there with union folks. Best bar of all time."

Orlando unions reach agreement with Disney for $15 by 2021: After nine months of negotiations, six Orlando labor unions say they have reached a "historic" agreement with Walt Disney World to raise starting pay from $10 to $15 by October 2021. The Service Trades Council Union, which represents 38,000 employees among its six unions, announced over the weekend that the new four-year contract agreement makes "no major concessions" to the theme park company regarding union rights at work. The labor unions estimate the new contract will bring a $1 billion influx of additional wages into the Central Florida economy over four years as other local theme parks and businesses follow Disney's lead to stay competitive in the region's tourism market.

UCF will have early voting site on campus for November election: The University of Central Florida will have an early voting site on campus in the weeks before the Nov. 6 general election, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office. Officials have not yet determined the location of the early voting site on the UCF campus. Last month, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down as unconstitutional a Florida Department of State rule that prohibited early voting sites on university and college campuses.

Orange County commissioners approve 75 new school deputies: Orange County commissioners approved a request by Sheriff Jerry Demings to hire 75 new deputies for schools in unincorporated areas of the county, following a week of back-and-forth bickering over the funds between Demings and Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs. The new school resource officers will cost $11.2 million, which will then be divided among the county, School Board and state, according to a memo from Demings. After the Parkland high school shooting, Florida law now requires one full-time deputy on every school campus.

Central Floridians call for Joel Greenberg's resignation over offensive posts: Using the hashtag #JoelGottaGo, Central Florida advocates have started a petition calling for Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg's resignation after he made several offensive posts on social media. The Seminole County tax collector has faced increased public backlash after posting on his personal Facebook, "Very simple question...Name just ONE society in the developed world that has benefited in ANY WAY from the introduction of more Muslims. Just one. Asking for a friend." Advocates say Greenberg has a history of posting Islamophobic and homophobic statements. The petition urging his resignation or removal has more than 1,700 signatures as of press time. The Republican official later told Orlando Weekly that he was literally "asking for a friend" when he copied the question originally posted by radio host Neal Boortz, and he added that he doesn't "have a racist or bigoted bone in my body. I'm provoking public discussion. I'm simply asking a question."