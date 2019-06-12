ICYMI: Universal looks into why guests were shocked at Volcano Bay, Floridians are open to universal background checks on gun sales, and other news you may have missed last week 

Florida Department of Education might 'name names' of the almost 200 districts without armed guards: After a state commission found out that nearly 200 schools – including many charter schools – have not hired armed security guards as required by state law, commissioners urged the Florida Department of Education to "name names and name people" to try to force compliance. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran then agreed to publicly name noncompliant school districts at a news conference if they do not comply with all school-safety mandates by Aug. 1.

Universal Orlando Volcano Bay issues statement regarding electric shocks in some areas of the water park: After several guests reported minor electrocutions at Universal's Volcano Bay water park last week, four patients were transported to area hospitals, OFD said. A Universal spokeswoman said the patients were park employees. The employees have since been released from the hospital. But questions remained about what exactly had happened, so Universal released a statement last Wednesday night, saying they closed rides and certain parts of the park to identify specific areas that were affected.

Florida voters are very open to universal background checks on gun sales, poll finds: Asked if they'd support universal background checks on gun sales, Florida voters strongly agreed, according to St. Pete Polls. Surprisingly, 77 percent of those polled agreed with the idea, while 17 percent said no and another 6 percent remained unsure. The responses were vaguely divided across party lines. Eighty-seven percent of Democrats said they'd support the measure, and less than 9 percent were against it. Of Republicans respondents, 66 percent said they would approve of the checks, while 27 percent claimed they would not. And 78 percent of independent voters said they would support background checks, with 15 percent saying they would oppose them.

Former Broward County Sheriff's deputy arrested on charges stemming from Parkland shooting: Scot Peterson, a former Broward County Sheriff's deputy, was arrested last week on charges stemming from the law enforcement response to the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Peterson, who was assigned to the Parkland high school as a "school resource officer," is facing charges of neglect of a child, culpable negligence and perjury. An investigation found that Peterson did not investigate the source of the gunshots, but instead ran away from the shooting while victims were under attack and then directed other law enforcement officers to remain 500 feet away from the building.

Orlando City SC sells stadium naming rights to Exploria Resorts: Last week, Orlando City SC announced the sale of its stadium naming rights for the privately funded, 25,500-seat venue to the Clermont-based timeshare and vacation rental company Exploria Resorts. As part of the deal, Exploria Resorts will also be OCSC's official timeshare and vacation club partner.

City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property: Orlando City Council unanimously signed off on a policy banning the use of items such as plastic straws, bags and utensils, and Styrofoam ice chests and cups at city parks and venues including the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The policy is the first of its kind in Florida, the commissioners claim. Cities such as Boston, Chicago and Seattle have taken similar steps in banning non-reusable plastic products in recent years.