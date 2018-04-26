ICYMI: UCF's national championship celebration, FEMA grants extension for displaced Puerto Ricans and more 

UCF slaps '2017 National Champions' banner on Spectrum Stadium: Despite that honor officially going to the University of Alabama, UCF emblazoned the phrase "2017 National Champions" on the side of Spectrum Stadium, which was unveiled at Saturday's annual spring game. Going even further beyond the realm of truth, team members from the 2017 season are ordering Super Bowl-like rings, too.

FEMA grants last-minute extension for displaced Puerto Rican families in Florida: The Federal Emergency Management Agency granted an aid extension to around 600 Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria on Friday, after some had begun moving out of their temporary housing following an announcement earlier this week that their aid would expire April 20. The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration announced that the deadline now extends through at least May 14. "FEMA put these families' lives in turmoil and it caused a lot of unnecessary suffering," says Father Jose Rodriguez of Jesús de Nazaret Episcopal Church in Orlando, which is a member of the Vamos4PR coalition.

A Florida student was shot just before the national walkout on gun violence: Friday morning, a 17-year-old student at Forest High School in Ocala was shot and wounded minutes before the planned national walkout on gun violence. The incident occurred at around 8:42 a.m. The shooter is believed to be a 19-year-old who's not a student, and who's now in custody. According to a Marion Public Schools spokesman, the injured student was transported to a hospital after taking a round in the ankle. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Orange County may reinstate waiting periods, universal background checks for firearm purchases: Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs announced last week that the County Commission will vote next month to reinstate a three-day waiting period and establish universal background checks for firearm purchases. Jacobs' announcement came less than two weeks after she instructed County Attorney Jeff Newton to draft an ordinance reinstating the waiting period, which was struck down following the passage of a 2011 state law that cracked down on local leaders considering gun regulations. Those penalties under the 2011 state law go as far as to include fines up to $5,000 and the possibility of an elected official being removed from office by the governor.

Study ranks Publix second to last for reducing food waste: A new study ranks Publix Super Markets as second-to-last when it comes to reducing food waste, earning the chain a "D" grade. The study by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Ugly Fruit and Veggie Campaign rated major U.S. supermarkets based on their accountability in food waste, prevention efforts and recovery and recycling. "Supermarkets have an enormous influence on the food system," the study says. The highest possible score a supermarket could receive in the study was 50 points, but Publix only received 11.