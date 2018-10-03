ICYMI: UCF extends tuition break for displaced students, Orange County schools set medical marijuana policy, and more 

Orlando Police officers kill ORMC patient who claimed to have gun: Orlando Police officers shot and killed a patient at Orlando Regional Medical Center who told hospital staff he had a gun. The suspect was not in fact armed, according to Chief John Mina. The ORMC emergency room was locked down Monday morning as law enforcement responded to staff reports of a white male patient in his 30s claiming to have a gun. Mina said the man, whose name has not been released, was transported from downtown Orlando to ORMC with a medical condition. He appeared calm until he got to the hospital and started telling staff he had a gun and would "shoot anyone who came near him," Mina said. When officers approached the man, Mina says the suspect made movements "consistent with retrieving a firearm from within his waistband" before he was fatally shot by three officers.

Puerto Rico governor endorses Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum: Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló endorsed U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in their respective races Monday. Nelson, an incumbent Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Rosselló acknowledged his friendship with Scott, especially in the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane María, but pointed out Nelson's extensive work in Congress to help the island. "This decision was a tough decision for myself," Rosselló said in Orlando. "Gov. Scott has also been a friend, but I am here, in spite of that, because I believe in Bill Nelson. I am grateful for his long-standing relationship for the people of Puerto Rico, and I am proud to say that I am endorsing Bill Nelson, once again, for being a senator of Florida and helping the people of Puerto Rico."

UCF extends tuition break for displaced students from Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands: The University of Central Florida is extending in-state tuition until 2023 for students from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands displaced by Hurricane María. The school's board of trustees voted to allow about 250 displaced students to pay in-state tuition instead of out-of-state tuition, which is much more expensive. The policy applies to students already enrolled at UCF or students enrolled in a state college who later transfer to the school, until the spring.

Orange, Volusia schools among first in Florida allowing students to use medical cannabis: Orange and Volusia County public schools will now let students use prescribed medical marijuana on school grounds. School boards from both counties made the decision last week and are among the first school districts in Florida to do so. Orange County students with documented prescriptions for marijuana will need a designated caregiver not affiliated with the school to provide the medicine. In Volusia, students will also need a caregiver not affiliated with the school to provide the medicine in a location decided by the school's principal.

Florida among top 5 states for highest rates of syphilis among newborns: Florida ranks No. 5 for the highest rates of babies born with syphilis infections passed on by their mothers, according to a recently released report from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Across the country, the number of newborns with syphilis spiked from 362 cases in 2013 to 918 in 2017. That's the highest number of recorded cases in 20 years, according to the CDC. Florida reported 93 cases of congenital syphilis in 2017, up from 60 cases the year before. The Sunshine State's rate for babies born with syphilis was about 41.3 cases per 100,000 births, while the national average is 23.3 cases per 100,000 births.