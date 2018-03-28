ICYMI: Thousands demand gun reform at March For Our Lives rally, the latest in the trial for the Pulse shooter’s widow, and more 

Thousands demand gun reform at March For Our Lives rally: Tens of thousands of people flocked to Lake Eola Park Saturday to march through downtown as part of a nationwide rallying cry against gun violence, started by student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. More than 800 rallies were organized across the country, all with the purpose of advocating for limiting semiautomatic assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The latest in the trial for Noor Salman, the Pulse shooter's widow: On Friday, a federal judge denied a motion by Noor Salman's attorneys to dismiss all charges against the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse in June 2016. Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her late husband Omar Mateen's material support of the terrorist organization ISIS and obstruction of justice. Then, on Sunday, Salman's defense attorneys filed for a mistrial after they say federal prosecutors failed to provide information to their client about the FBI's relationship with Matteen's father, Seddique Mateen – who, come to find out, was a confidential FBI informant between January 2005 and June 2016. Salman's attorneys say the government never provided information about her father-in-law's activities, and that the government violated Salman's constitutional right to a fair trial by not disclosing the information. Apopka-based AR-15 manufacturer gets banned from YouTube, then reinstated: As part of the video-sharing site's purge of certain types of clips that promoted or advertised firearms, YouTube banned local gun manufacturer Spike's Tactical. It was a rules change on YouTube's part that fell in stride with decisions by major corporations, such as Delta Air Lines and car rental company Hertz, to cut ties with gun manufacturers and the NRA. However, within 48 hours, Spike's Tactical was back up and running on YouTube, as was the gun manufacturer's smug criticism of the site's updated policies. A former Florida firefighter of the year is suing Orlando for 'wrongful termination': Last week, 2017 firefighter of the year Joshua Granada filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, claiming the purpose of his firing was an excuse to remove the 10-year veteran from his position. Granada's firing traces back to an incident in November, when he admitted to recording comments made by Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill during a response to a person in medical distress at the DoubleTree Hotel on Aug. 27, 2017. Morgan & Morgan is suing Facebook: Following the revelation that Facebook allowed the Trump-backed consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to harvest raw data from 50 million users, Orlando law firm Morgan & Morgan filed the first civil lawsuit Wednesday in the Northern District of California on behalf of Facebook user and Maryland resident Lauren Price. Price is accusing the social media giant and Cambridge Analytica of negligence and violating a California unfair competition law.