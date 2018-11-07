November 07, 2018 News & Features » News

icymi-logo_blank.jpg

ICYMI: The Pulse memorial and museum gets tax dollars, Feds cause long lines at Orlando immigration court and more 

By

Someone just became Florida's new governor, though we don't know who: Because Orlando Weekly goes to press Mondays and hits stands on Wednesdays, as we write this we have no idea whether Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum or Republican nominee Ron DeSantis won the governor's race in Tuesday's general election, or the outcome of any other political race for that matter. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Floridians at least chose someone, and we're not in the middle of a full-on state recount à la Bush v. Gore. And we hope all who could vote had the chance to do so and let their voices be heard.

OnePulse Foundation awarded up to $10 million for a permanent Pulse memorial: Orange County commissioners unanimously approved the use of $10 million in tourist tax revenues for the OnePulse Foundation, which is in charge of creating and building a museum and memorial at Pulse. Two years ago, a shooter killed 49 people and injured dozens at the gay nightclub. The funding will be used to acquire land and create designs for a proposed museum. "This will be a sacred space that will tell the story of Pulse and our 49 angels, while ensuring future generations learn from the detrimental impact of hate, bigotry, discrimination and intolerance," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said in a statement. "We will never forget the 49 angels we lost or the impact this tragedy had on everyone in our region, especially our LGBTQ, Latinx and Hispanic communities. This museum sends a clear message that hate will not win and love will always prevail."

Roughly 100 people gather at Orlando immigration court because ICE agents gave them fake hearing dates: About 100 people stood in a line that snaked around Orlando's immigration court last week after local attorneys say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials issued false court dates to immigrants. People standing in line had been told they were supposed to be at the courthouse off Maguire Boulevard on Oct. 31 for a hearing on their case, but for many, that hearing was never scheduled on the docket, says John Gihon, an immigration attorney with the firm Shorstein, Lasnetski, & Gihon. Gihon explains that ICE and other agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are scheduling "fake dates" in order to comply with a recent ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding notices to appear, also known as NTAs. In a joint statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice say they are "working through minor logistical errors that resulted in a number of individuals appearing for immigration court hearings that were not docketed in accordance with regulatory requirements. These errors will be resolved and will not prevent these cases from being docketed properly in a timely fashion."

Metro Orlando needs plan to address ongoing Puerto Rican exodus, new United Way report says: The metro Orlando area still needs a plan to address the ongoing Puerto Rican exodus to Central Florida, especially after Hurricane María, according to a new report from the United Way. The number of people leaving the U.S. territory is predicted to exceed 200,000 by the end of this year, according to a report from researchers at the University of Central Florida that was highlighted at a Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando event. The people who evacuated the island after the catastrophic storm are mostly women (79 percent) coming with extended families that include children and older relatives. An estimated 40 percent of those with jobs expected to earn less than $20,000 annually.

Tags:

