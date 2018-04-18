ICYMI: Teresa Jacobs jumps into another race, Florida municipalities take aim at state ban on local gun restrictions, and more 

Mayor Teresa Jacobs will run for Orange County School Board: Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs' political career is not over yet: The term-limited mayor announced last week she's running for Orange County School Board chair. The board rules over the fourth largest school district in Florida. Jacobs, who was elected as Orange County Mayor in 2010, is set to leave office at the end of 2018. The current School Board Chair, Bill Sublette, is not seeking re-election. Her competition in the race for school board chair includes Matthew Fitzpatrick, an assistant director at Orange Technical College; Robert Prater, a teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School; and Nancy Robbinson, a member of the Orange County School Board since 2008 who was recently endorsed by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Disney head teases a 2020 presidential run in 'Vogue': In a profile for Vogue magazine, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he had been "seriously exploring a run" for president even before the 2016 election that gave us Donald Trump. Iger said he was "horrified at the state of politics in America today," but he ultimately decided not to enter the race because of a merger deal with Disney and 21st Century Fox. The article states, "Though a political next act is unlikely, Iger continues to stick his neck out" by publicly supporting DACA recipients and athletes who kneel to protest police brutality. Maybe Iger could "stick his neck out" for people fighting for change that are closer to home – like his workers in Orlando. Disney unions have been fighting for over a year now to get a $15 per hour living wage at the theme park. The company is reportedly withholding bonuses promised to all employees from union castmembers until they accept the company's contract.

Rick Scott announces run for U.S. Senate seat: Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to swim in a bigger pond, i.e. national politics. The term-limited Republican governor announced in Orlando last week that he's challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson for his seat. The race is expected to be one of the most expensive and closely watched campaigns of the 2018 midterm election season. "We're going to do the exact same thing we've done in Florida, we're going to turn around the national economy," Scott said. "We're going to make sure that Washington works for us." So, if you like the way Florida is running with its guacamole beaches, cozy embrace of gun culture and health care cuts all around, vote for Rick Scott!

SeaWorld could face punishment from the SEC, company discloses: SeaWorld Entertainment disclosed in filings that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staff recommends the company face a civil punishment or administrative hearings for violating federal securities law. The SEC and U.S. Department of Justice have been investigating the company for trading in SeaWorld's securities and comments made by executives about the impact from Blackfish, a documentary about the parks' treatment of its orca whales. SeaWorld's executives were accused of misleading shareholders about how the anti-captivity film financially affected the theme parks.

'Orlando Weekly' parent company Euclid Media Group purchases 'Creative Loafing Tampa': Hello to our new sister paper across the state! The award-winning Tampa Bay alternative weekly publication formerly owned by SouthComm Inc. is now the ninth property for the privately held Euclid Media Group, which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Since 1988, Creative Loafing has provided Tampa Bay with an independent perspective, local news, arts coverage and local event listings.