ICYMI: State Attorney Aramis Ayala pushes bail reform, Publix thinks Adam Putnam is worth about 75,000 chicken tender subs and more 

Ayala says Orange-Osceola office won't seek bail for minor crimes: Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala says prosecutors under her administration will no longer ask judges to set bail for people charged with minor crimes. The office will recommend non-monetary release for people who don't present a threat of violence or flight risk starting June 1. Prosecutors in the Ninth Judicial Circuit will advocate for people who are arrested for low-level offenses to be released on their own recognizance. "Economic bias has no place in our justice system," Ayala said in a statement. "By primarily relying on money, our bail system has created a poverty penalty that unjustifiably discriminates against those without resources to pay."

Orlando, Maitland join lawsuit against Florida ban on local gun laws: Orlando and Maitland are among 10 cities to join a lawsuit last week that challenges a state ban on local gun restrictions. In Florida, elected municipal officials who pass gun regulations can be removed from office by the governor, personally sued and fined up to $5,000. The original lawsuit was filed last month by 10 South Florida cities that allege the statute is "invalid and unconstitutional" because the extreme penalties deter local officials from considering reasonable gun regulations. Orlando and Maitland joined eight other Florida cities last week in an amended complaint, bringing the total number of participating cities to 20.

'Minnie Van' drivers at Disney World can join Orlando union: "Minnie Van" drivers who work at Walt Disney World Resort can now join Teamsters Local 385 in Orlando. The red polka-dot "Minnie Vans" are a partnership between Lyft and Disney – drivers are summoned by guests using the Lyft app. Disney had previously argued Teamsters could not represent these drivers because the union waived its right to represent workers not mentioned in a previous contract. The National Labor Relations Board disagreed, ruling that the waiver isn't applicable to these drivers because their jobs didn't exist when the contract was negotiated.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sues major opioid manufacturers: Florida's attorney general announced last week that the state is suing five of the nation's largest manufacturers and distributors of opioids. The lawsuit alleges drug manufacturers funded front groups to promote their "dangerous products," while distributors used deceptive marketing. "Distributors failed in their duties under Florida law to stop the suspiciously high orders of opioids they received," the complaint said. "Instead, the distributors placed profit over safety and continued filling the suspicious opioid orders." Bondi called it "the most comprehensive lawsuit in the country," adding that she would "not tolerate anyone profiting from the pain and suffering of Floridians." Trump University doesn't count though, right?

Publix thinks self-proclaimed 'NRA sellout' Adam Putnam is worth about 75,000 chicken tender subs: The much-loved Florida grocery chain has donated a record $670,000 to Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's campaigns, which is the equivalent of around 74,527 chicken tender Pub subs, according to some fancy math from the Tampa Bay Times. By supporting Putnam, though, Publix is supporting a candidate who's a self-described "proud NRA sellout," who has consistently attempted to loosen state gun restrictions. After calls for a boycott of the store, Publix clarified on Twitter that it doesn't support the gun lobby. "Supporting our associates, customers and communities is always top of mind for Publix, especially when tragedies strike like natural disasters and gun violence," the company said. "When we are deciding which political candidates to financially support during an election, we consider a number of factors. Publix has not provided financial support to the National Rifle Association."