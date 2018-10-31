ICYMI: Ron DeSantis releases health care plan, judge clears way for challenge to gun law, and more 

Ron DeSantis finally releases his health care plan: After weeks of criticism over his lack of a health care plan, DeSantis posted the proposal before the final debate. The plan calls for people to have the right to buy the health care they want, to use price-transparency tools to shop for care and to get rebates from insurers when patient choices save money. The plan said DeSantis would maintain quality care by "resisting any effort to ration health care" in Tallahassee. "Every day in the grocery store, we make decisions about what we want to buy, weighing price, necessity, and quality, and deciding what's right for us," the proposal said.

Bombs allegedly sent by Florida man to Trump critics were 'not hoax devices': Authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc, 56, last week in Plantation for allegedly mailing 13 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats. Sayoc has a criminal history and maintains social media accounts filled with far-right conspiracy theories, threats to Trump critics, and racist, anti-Semitic and transphobic memes. Sayoc was charged with five crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.

Records suggest Andrew Gillum lied about receiving gifts from FBI agent in 2016: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gillum's hotel expenses and a ticket to a Broadway show were paid for by undercover FBI agents, newly released records show. The release of photos, a video and dozens of text messages between Gillum, former lobbyist Adam Corey and an undercover agent – originally obtained by the Tampa Bay Times – are the latest tidbits in the federal investigation into public corruption among Tallahassee city staff. The records also seem to corroborate accusations that allege Gillum traveled for free with lobbyist friends to Costa Rica.

Judge clears way for challenges to Florida's pre-emptive gun law: A circuit judge has given a boost to more than 30 local governments challenging a 2011 state law that threatens penalties for local officials who approve gun restrictions. Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson refused a request by Attorney General Pam Bondi to dismiss three lawsuits that contest the law. Localities challenged the law after the Parkland shooting, as some looked at approving gun-related measures. The Legislature passed the tough penalties as a way of enforcing a law that gives control of gun regulation to the state rather than localities, threatening removal from office and fines for officials who try to set gun policy in their own towns.

Ron DeSantis refuses to disclose details of $145,000 in taxpayer-funded travel: DeSantis submitted expenses each quarter showing how he spent the money from January 2013 to June 2018, which was between $1.1 million and $1.4 million each year. But DeSantis wouldn't release receipts of his taxpayer-funded trips, including information on where he went, the reason for traveling and what kind of ticket he bought. Before winning the GOP nomination, DeSantis made 121 appearances on Fox and Fox Business – said to be worth about $9.3 million in free airtime.