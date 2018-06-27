ICYMI: Pam Bondi gets heckled hard, Brightline gets the go-ahead to lay tracks through wetlands and more 

Hecklers yell at Attorney General Pam Bondi at the movies: Pam Bondi was heckled Friday night after a screening of the new Mr. Rogers film. Protesters confronted her about her recently announced plan to end health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as her stance on immigration. A video of the incident was recorded by activist Timothy Heberlein of Organize Florida showing several people roasting Bondi as she scurried out with a police escort. Protesters could be heard in the clip yelling things like, "What would Mr. Rogers think about you and your legacy in Florida? Taking away health insurance from people with pre-existing conditions, Pam Bondi!"

SunPass is waiving late fees, but customers will still deal with billing delays: FDOT announced Thursday that SunPass and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise will waive late fees and penalties as system maintenance continues. SunPass will also resume posting toll transactions soon, with individual account charges "posted gradually over a number of weeks." But until then, enjoy (or don't enjoy) your billing delays.

OIA will require facial scans on all international flights: If you're a passenger who's on an international flight at OIA, including U.S. citizens, then yep, you're getting your face scanned. The Associated Press reports the facial scans are intended to speed up the process of checking in international fliers; the addition of scanners will supposedly limit the need to show physical passports and boarding passes. But it also raises concerns about travelers' privacy, particularly considering that there are no guidelines in place for how the data yielded by this technology is handled, among other issues.

City of Orlando hasn't said if they're still using Amazon's facial recognition software on public cameras: Last December, the Orlando Police Department teamed up with Amazon to test facial recognition software on at least eight surveillance cameras, three of which are located in downtown Orlando. But, according to a blueprint outlining the city's use of the software, that pilot program ended Tuesday, June 19. And, after weeks of national debate over the ethics of facial recognition in policing, it's still not clear whether OPD and the city will continue to test the software, officially acquire it or cancel it altogether.

Orange County gives go-ahead for 'higher speed' Brightline train to lay tracks through wetlands: Last week, Orange County commissioners gave the OK for All Aboard Florida's request for a Conservation Area Impact Permit, allowing the private company to lay tracks for its speedy passenger train linking Orlando to Miami. The expansion will require the train service to convert more than 100 acres of wetlands along the Beachline Expressways, including a 22-mile stretch through Orange County that runs parallel with the road. To mitigate the environmental loss, the company will pay $80 million in fees to buy additional lands, which will then be deeded over to the county and conservation district. The train will use OIA's new Intermodal Terminal Facility as its local station.