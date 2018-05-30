ICYMI: Orlando Police in hot water over facial recognition software, Colonial Lanes shuts down, and more 

Orlando Police confirm facial recognition software being used downtown: Orlando Police Chief John Mina confirmed that three cameras in the downtown area are equipped with Amazon's facial recognition software. Amazon executives say the technology can be used to track suspects in "real time." Mina's statement contradicted earlier claims that OPD was helping Amazon test the software only with cameras located at OPD headquarters. Last week, Mina said no members of the public were being tracked – the testing is limited to seven Orlando Police officers who volunteered for their photos to be uploaded to the pilot program. The American Civil Liberties Union and other civil liberties groups are demanding that Amazon stop selling the technology to law enforcement.

After almost 60 years in operation, Colonial Lanes shuts down: Orlando residents said goodbye last week to one of the city's lasting institutions, Colonial Lanes. The bowling alley announced its closure in early May after it was purchased in February by a subsidiary of Titan Properties, which filed plans to build a self-storage facility on the property with the city. It's not clear, though, how much of Colonial Lanes will remain and how much will be converted into a storage facility – the business said on Facebook that a few lanes would be demolished for a "major remodel." Either way, it will definitely be a different Colonial Lanes than the one opened in 1959.

Parkland school shooting survivors call for protests at Publix: Survivors of the mass shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are calling on the public to participate in "die-in" protests at their local Publix. The students are boycotting the Florida grocery chain after reports that Publix has donated a record $670,000 to self-described "NRA sellout" Adam Putnam, the Republican Agriculture Commissioner who's running for governor. While Publix has tried to clarify that it supports Putnam for his pro-business positions and not the gun lobby, it's hard to divorce Putnam from the National Rifle Association given his "A-plus" rating and commitment to loosening the state's gun restrictions. "Anyone who supports an NRA sellout is an NRA sellout," survivor David Hogg tweeted. "Publix is supporting the inaction after Pulse, Strozier, Douglas, Liberty City. Don't support an NRA sellout."

Orlando City announces new stadium policies after fans trash field: The Orlando City Soccer Club stadium will now have an "all pour" policy, which means every drink will be poured into a cup without a lid except for people in the suites. Security cameras are being added to the inner bowl, and the club will also start playing a fan "code of conduct" before the game starts. The policy change comes in the wake of Orlando City fans who threw trash onto the field during a game against Atlanta United FC. The Orlando club suspended 38 fans for violating proper conduct rules.

Students sue Florida officials over early voting ban on college campuses: Florida election officials are creating an "unjustifiable burden" on young people by banning early voting at public buildings on state university campuses, according to a lawsuit filed last week. Students at the University of Florida and Florida State University are joining with the League of Women Voters of Florida to sue Gov. Rick Scott's administration and strike down the prohibition. After "unconscionably long lines" during the 2012 election, state lawmakers expanded early voting centers to include fairgrounds, courthouses, stadiums, convention centers and government-owned community centers. But in a 2014 ruling, Scott-appointed Secretary of State Ken Detzner prohibited the use of any facilities related to a public Florida college or university for early voting. "The result of the Secretary's interpretation of the early vote statute is an unjustifiable burden on the voting rights of hundreds of thousands of eligible Florida voters," the lawsuit alleges.