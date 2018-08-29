ICYMI: Federal judge denies housing assistance extension for Puerto Rican evacuees, DeSantis accused of ‘racist dog whistle’ and more 

Federal judge denies request to extend housing assistance for Puerto Rican evacuees: The order, which came on a Thursday morning from a federal judge in Massachusetts, gives Puerto Rican evacuees two weeks to find housing alternatives, with a final move-out date of Sept. 14. The housing program has received several court-ordered extensions since June as a result of legal action brought by a handful of advocacy groups. Hundreds of Puerto Rican families who evacuated to Florida have been using the program in Kissimmee and Orlando hotels.

Evans High student wins $100K scholarship from Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Keshawn Morgan somehow remained upright after learning he won a $100,000 educational scholarship from the iconic couple during their Orlando concert. Morgan, who is the top third student in his class at Evans High, is the president of the high school's Theatre Society and Spanish Honor Society, among a number of other organizations. The scholarship was granted through the BeyGood Initiative and the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Brightline rail expansions get controversial approval for $1.75 billion in bonds: All Aboard Florida got the go-ahead last week from a state board to issue $1.75 billion in federal tax-exempt bonds for its Brightline passenger-rail system, as officials and residents from the Treasure Coast and Central Florida fought over a planned northern extension. The approval came after board members asked Brightline officials for assurances that the Treasure Coast region wouldn't be hurt economically. Many residents and officials in Treasure Coast areas, such as Martin and Indian River counties, have long objected to the rail service.

DeSantis accused of 'racist dog whistle' after telling Florida voters not to 'monkey this up' by electing Gillum: Less than a day after U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis won the Republican primary in his quest for the governor's seat, he somehow managed to shove both feet directly down his throat. During an appearance on Fox News, where he's made a home for the past months undermining the Russia investigation and defending the president, DeSantis said that Florida was going in a good direction. Voters, he added, shouldn't "monkey this up" by electing Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, his progressive Democratic challenger who could become the state's first African American governor.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs wins school board chair; Sheriff Jerry Demings voted in to succeed Jacobs: Jacobs, a Republican, handily beat her challengers for Orange County School Board Chair, receiving 52 percent of the vote, according to returns from the Supervisor of Elections' office. Meanwhile, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, a Democrat, skipped to his own version of a runaway victory as he received more than 60 percent of the vote. Because Jacobs' and Demings' races were nonpartisan, both candidates were able to avoid a runoff in November by winning at least 50 percent plus one vote in last Tuesday's primary elections.