ICYMI: Disney gets a refund after winning tax dispute, Anna Eskamani sues her Democratic opponent and more 

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort wants to hire 61 foreign workers for the upcoming tourist season: According to data from the Labor Department, Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club requested to employ 21 workers from overseas to serve as cooks at the Palm Beach resort from October 2018 to May 2019, and 40 more waiters and waitresses for the same period of time. It's not the first time the club has requested foreign labor either: In 2017, applications were filed for 15 housekeepers, 20 cooks and 35 waiters. Wait, are they ... taking our jobs?

Anna Eskamani sues Democratic opponent in Central Florida House race: The lawsuit, filed in Leon County, accuses Lou Forges, a House candidate facing off against former Planned Parenthood official Eskamani, of having his candidate paperwork notarized by his wife, Patricia. Florida law states that a notary public "may not notarize a signature on a document if the person whose signature is to be notarized is the spouse, son, daughter, mother or father of the notary public." The penalties for a notary public who "falsely or fraudulently makes a certificate as a notary public" include a felony charge. Meanwhile, Democrats are also accusing Forges of having been recruited by the GOP to run against Eskamani, creating a fake primary.

Disney will get $1.2 million refund from Orange County after winning tax dispute: Disney sued the Orange County Property Appraiser's Office in 2016 after the county office's appraisers assessed Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resort at a value of nearly $337 million for the 2015 tax year. Disney officials challenged this assessment, arguing the property was actually worth close to $189 million, and won after a judge ruled in their favor, saying the methodology used by the OCPA's office was flawed.

Florida appeals court refuses to allow smokable medical marijuana while legal fight continues: Chiding a judge who sided with sick patients and saying plaintiffs likely won't win on the merits of the case, an appellate court on Tuesday refused to allow smokable medical marijuana while the legal fight continues to play out. The ruling by the 1st District Court of Appeal came in a lawsuit initiated by Orlando trial attorney John Morgan and others who maintain that a Florida law barring patients from smoking their treatment runs afoul of a 2016 constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.

Florida's SunPass toll system starts getting back up to speed: SunPass toll transactions are starting to be processed, 22 days after a $287 million upgrade to the system was expected to be completed on June 11. "Late fees and penalties will not be imposed until the system is operating fully and providing the benefits and ease of access that SunPass customers deserve and expect," Department of Transportation spokesman Ed Seifert said in a statement. The state had warned the 6.5 million SunPass customers to ensure their pre-paid transponders had enough money on hand to cover collection once the upgrade was completed.