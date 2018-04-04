ICYMI: A costumed vigilante at UCF, the fight against poop water and more 

Noor Salman found not guilty on all counts in Pulse shooting: A federal jury has found Noor Salman not guilty of helping her husband in his plans to murder 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse. After deliberating for almost 12 hours over the course of three days, jurors unanimously acquitted Salman of aiding and abetting Omar Mateen in his plans to conduct the 2016 mass shooting in support of the terrorist organization ISIS. The 12-person jury also found Salman not guilty on a charge of obstruction of justice after federal prosecutors accused her of lying to FBI agents during their investigation. The 31-year-old widow faced a possible life sentence in prison if convicted. By Friday last week, Salman was released from the Orange County jail, where she was being held during court proceedings.

UCF student who owned assault rifles and showed disturbing behavior will be deported: Classmates told UCF Police they noticed a "distressing change" in Wenliang Sun's appearance and behavior in February. During an interview with police, the international student disclosed that he owned a LWRC 300 Blackout rifle and ammunition, which he kept in a storage unit off campus. Days after being interviewed by officers, Sun allegedly bought a modified .308 caliber rifle with a scope and bipod. The purchase of the second gun was alarming, and UCF notified federal officials. Sun's student visa was revoked because he wasn't going to class and his gun ownership became illegal, though he never made specific threats. UCF officials said he was ordered back to China on March 21 and is not allowed to return to the U.S. for at least 10 years.

UCF has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man': A campus legend was born after students recorded an unknown person walking around the University of Central Florida wearing a rat costume. "Rat Man" appears to be wearing a makeshift rat mask and tail as he roams the campus silently at night. We don't know much about this whiskered hero, but he appears near trashcans and has stopped at least one bike thief. The UCF Police has acknowledged this "crime-fighting partner" by asking him if he knows who is spray-painting walls in the Libra parking garage.

Environmentalists are calling for Florida Gov. Rick Scott to veto 'toilet-to-tap' bill: The measure would allow treated wastewater to be pumped into Florida's underground aquifer to help developers and builders advance their construction projects. Opponents say the bill would allow "partially treated poopy water" to be pumped back into the aquifer that supplies drinking water to a majority of people in the state. Supporters say the water would meet federal drinking standards, but environmentalists argue those guidelines are outdated and certain toxins could not be filtered out.

Florida ordered to create new voting rights restoration system for felons: U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ordered Gov. Rick Scott and Cabinet officials to revamp the state's "fatally flawed" voting rights restoration process for former felons by the end of this month. Scott and other officials who serve on the state's clemency board cannot rely on "whims, passing emotions or perceptions" in their new system to restore felons' rights. Under the current system, felons must wait five years before applying to have their civil rights restored, and the process following that initial application can take years to complete. A state review showed that about 1.5 million former felons have been disenfranchised in Florida.