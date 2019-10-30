October 30, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

hungrypants1.jpeg

Photo courtesy Hungry Pants

Hungry Pants 'plant-curious' fast-fine eatery opens in SoDo, 'authentic' Chinese comes to Winter Park, and more Orlando food news 

By

OPENINGS

There's a new player in the "authentic" Chinese restaurant game. Shining Spice has opened in the old Denny's/Sumo Japanese Steakhouse space on the corner of Aloma Avenue and State Road 436 in Winter Park ...

Hungry Pants, the "plant-curious" fast-fine eatery from the Yum Yum Cupcake Truck guys, has soft-opened at 3421 S. Orange Ave. in the old Carol's Diner space. Expect "normal" operating hours to commence Nov. 4 ... The Kitty Beautiful, a café where you can purchase coffee, fresh-pressed juices, kombucha, beer, wine and pastries, then go into a separate room to pet cats, has opened downtown next to the Bank of America building ...

Cucina Pizza & Bar, by the same folks who run Cucina Pizza by Design in West Palm Beach, will move into the space recently vacated by California Tortilla at 55 W. Church St. ... Mecatos Bakery & Cafe will open downtown at 20 N. Orange Ave. The Colombian beanery and pastry shop has locations in Waterford Lakes and Lake Underhill ...

Look for Nékter Juice Bar to open next to Shake Shack sometime next month in the Trader Joe's plaza in Winter Park ... The Bomb Biscuit, a breakfast and lunch spot, has opened on Lee Road near Edgewater Drive.

EVENTS

Downtown Credo founder Ben Hoyer joins Rollins College professor Keith Whittingham, Ricardo Medina from Mexican chain restaurant Toks, and Jose Verdugo from Café Tacaná to talk "conscious consumption" and the various stages of the coffee supply chain at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in Rollins' SunTrust Auditorium. Admission is free ...

American Kitchen Bar & Grill and Tastychomps food blog host a multicourse "Amerikase" tasting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the B Resort & Spa. Cost is $125 ...

The sixth annual Armenian Food Fest and Bazaar goes 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Soorp Haroutiun Church on Winter Garden-Vineland Road ...

The Imperial Winter Park and the Ravenous Pig collaborate on a "Pop Goes the Pig" cocktail dinner 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Imperial. Cost is $95 ... The 10th annual Walt Disney World Food & Wine Classic happens Nov. 8-9 at the Swan & Dolphin Resort. Cost for the food and drink walk-around is $145.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

This story appeared in the Oct. 30, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


