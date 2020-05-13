Hulu debuts ‘The Great,’ with Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great in a satire that plays fast and loose with history 

Premieres Wednesday: The Wrong Missy – David Spade mistakenly invites one of the lesser names in his black book to Hawaii, in a film that officially replaces the concept of "First World problems" with "complaints David Spade should not have." (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: Basketball County: In the Water – Why has one Maryland county produced an abnormally high number of basketball greats? The answer is right there in the title of this documentary: Fluoride! (Showtime)

The Great – Elle Fanning is Catherine the Great in a satirical miniseries that plays fast and loose with history. And it's still more truthful than anything coming out of the Brady Room. (Hulu)

I Love You, Stupid – To help him bounce back from being dumped, a Hispanic sad sack seeks advice on becoming a 21st-century playa. Hey, I hear David Spade is doing consults. (Netflix)

Inhuman Resources – From France comes a high-tension drama series about a 57-year-old whose job search exposes him to the underside of corporate life. Wait, you mean there are things worse than LinkedIn? (Netflix)

It's a Dog's Life – Every week, this documentary series will showcase the amazing things canines do to make our lives better. Host Bill Farmer is the voice of both Pluto and Goofy (which I guess settles that long-running controversy – he's a dog, dammit!). (Disney+)

The Last Narc: Season 1 – In this four-episode documentary, you'll learn the truth behind the murder of DEA agent Enrique Kiki Camarena. As opposed to Kiki Macarena, who you'll meet in the next season of Drag Race. (Amazon Prime)

Magic for Humans: Season 3 – As all around us changes, it's reassuring to know that Justin Willman is still doing tricks on the street. Well, Justin Willman and your mom. (Netflix)

White Lines – The new series from Money Heist creator Álex Pina follows a British woman's descent into the sordid party culture of Ibiza. Of course, to the British, "sordid" means doing it with your socks off. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday: The Big Flower Fight – Contestants from America, the U.K., Denmark and Ireland compete to see who can create the best floral installation. Doesn't sound tremendously exciting to us either, but one of the hosts is Natasia Demetriou of What We Do in the Shadows, so maybe the losers get eaten or something. (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – In his first stand-up special in three years, the great Oswalt riffs on falling in love and everything else his fans said he wasn't ready for after his wife died. Boy, nobody has your back like Twitter. (Netflix)

Stargirl – A sort-of-spinoff from the CW's Arrowverse, with Brec Bassinger as the leader of a younger, multiracial, gender-bent reboot of the Justice Society of America. Mentor roles for the likes of Joel McHale and Luke Wilson might lessen the flaming on Reddit. Oh, who am I kidding? (DC Universe)

Sweet Magnolias – The novel series by Sherryl Woods is the source material for a drama series about three Southern besties. Come to think of it, can you have more than one bestie? (Netflix)

