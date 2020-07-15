July 20, 2020 SPONSORED CONTENT » First Words
This article was originally published on CBD Topicals. To view the original article, click here.
We all want to live young forever but we know that it is not possible. Many skincare products offer to reduce the signs of aging. However, many of these products are ineffective and may cause side effects. Experts say that the effective alternative is CBD products. Let’s take a look at how CBD helps in anti-aging.
CBD For Skin
CBD is very helpful in the treatment of many of the skin problems, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, etc. Acne is one of the most common skin problems that affect adolescents. There are several factors that cause acne and the use of CBD will help to control these factors and prevent the formation of acne.
CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties are very beneficial for the treatment of psoriasis and eczema. The topical application of CBD products such as CBD creams and CBD lotions will neutralize the symptoms of psoriasis and eczema.
CBD For Anti-Aging
The CBD skincare industry is rapidly growing after the introduction of CBD products that help with anti-aging. As we become older, our skin becomes loose and will start to develop lines and wrinkles. The production of collagen reduces every year after the age of 20.
The aging process will also cause the oil glands in our skin to produce less oil. The oil produced from these oil glands keep our skin pliable and youthful. Some environmental factors like pollutants, sunlight, lifestyle choices, medications, etc. can contribute to extrinsic aging.
Through several studies, it is now known that CBD has antioxidant properties that will help to slow down the aging process of your skin by reducing the free-radicals. Studies show that CBD is a more powerful antioxidant than vitamins C and E.
Free radicals are responsible for the faster break down of collagen. The CBD will reduce the free radicals and thereby slow down the process of collagen loss. This will keep your skin more youthful, strong, and firm. CBD also helps in oil production and helps to avoid dry skin.
How To Use CBD For Anti-Aging?
If you want to utilize the benefits of CBD for anti-aging, then you should not smoke it. This is mainly because smoking is one of the factors that accelerate the aging process. The best way to use CBD for ant-aging is by using topical CBD products, such as CBD creams, CBD lotions, CBD balms, etc. Applying CBD creams or CBD lotions on the skin helps to alleviate many skin problems and also helps to reduce wrinkles and controls the signs of aging.
