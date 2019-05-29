Houses in 'gayborhoods' more valuable, racist reasons to ban abortion, and other Orlando news you may have missed last week 

Data says houses are more valuable in Orlando's gay neighborhoods: The value of a home in Audubon Park and Coytown, which have Orlando's highest rates of same-sex households, is about 27% higher than the rest of the area, according to the American Community Survey. Nationwide, homes in "gayborhoods" tend to be more expensive. The home value in Cleveland's Riverside neighborhood is 293.9% higher than that of nearby neighborhoods, 173.7% higher in Houston's Neartown-Montrose, and 233% higher in West Palm Springs than in the surrounding Riverside Metro area.

Florida-based Disney workers will be eligible to attend UCF for free in the fall semester: Disney announced it is adding the University of Central Florida to its Disney Aspire education investment program, which provides free tuition to eligible employees and cast members. Roughly 40 percent of the company's 85,000 full-time and part-time hourly employees with at least 90 days on the job are signed up for the program, with more than 6,000 already having enrolled in classes. The addition of UCF allows more than 53,000 Florida-based employees eligibility for enrollment, if they're admitted.

Florida sheriffs sign on to help ICE catch undocumented immigrants: The number of Florida sheriffs who have signed agreements to participate in federal programs designed to catch undocumented immigrants in county jails has tripled. Since the launch of the Warrant Service Officer program, 10 local law-enforcement agencies have allowed their corrections officers to be certified to perform functions of federal immigration officers, such as serving immigration detainers, bringing the total number of local law enforcement agencies participating in federal immigration programs to 15.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces election security review after learning of Russian breaches: Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a review of state election systems following the FBI's disclosure that Russia successfully hacked two Florida counties in 2016. The FBI believes hackers breached the counties' election data after they sent more than 120 "spearphishing" emails to county election officials ahead of the 2016 election. In a closed-door meeting, the FBI relayed the information they obtained through the investigation to DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, and the Florida congressional delegation, though the officials aren't allowed to disclose to the public which counties were involved.

Florida has one of the highest uninsured rates for women of child-bearing age: Failure to expand Medicaid in Florida means Florida has one of the highest uninsured rates for women of child-bearing age, according to a report by Georgetown University. It says Medicaid expansion is helping to fill gaps in maternal health coverage, which can lead to healthier mothers and babies. A growing numbers of women of reproductive age are unable to take care of themselves prior to pregnancy and a couple months after birth, when they typically lose gap coverage. The uninsured rate for these women is 19% in Florida, compared with the 9% average in states that have expanded Medicaid.

Leave it to Florida Republican Dennis Baxley to find an incredibly racist reason to ban abortions: While speaking last Friday on WLRN's "The Florida Round-Up" program, the Ocala Republican stated that he would 100% support a Florida version of Alabama's new anti-abortion laws, because access to abortion is "deteriorating the fabric of society" and has an economic and demographic impact. "When you get a birth rate less than 2 percent, that society is disappearing," Baxley said. "And it's being replaced by folks that come behind them and immigrate, don't wish to assimilate into that society and they do believe in having children." Baxley is also author of Florida's 2005 Stand Your Ground law.