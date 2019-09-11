'Houdini: A New Musical,' counting down the last days of the Venue, and more Orlando theater news 

In the coming weeks, Orlando will welcome two showcases for original works, while saying farewell to a beloved local institution.

Right now, the Venue is counting down the "12 Days of Doom" before Ivanhoe Village's independent theater permanently closes on Thursday, Sept. 12. Janine Klein kicked off the demolition a little early by tearing the roof off during last Thursday's reprise of her Rehearsed cabaret; choreographer Katrina Soricelli contributed to the debris with an encore of Trash: Our Waste Syndrome, her environmentally minded debut dance project. Naturally, Blue Star's VarieTease will headline their home stage for its final two nights with performances of Hammers & Lambs, followed by a sure-to-be-emotional seventh anniversary/farewell party.

Next week, Florida Theatrical Association's fourth annual New Musical Discovery Series brings staged readings of two plays to downtown (floridatheatrical.org). On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Mezz, Houdini: A New Musical recounts the legendary magician's life through Michael Martin's songs and a book by Brian Bazala and Karen Shriner. And local favorite Tod Kimbro's sci-fi satire, Wasteland, returns to rock the Abbey on Sept. 18 with a revised script.

Oct. 4-6, New Generation Theatrical (newgentheatrical.org) hosts its first "Be Original" new script festival at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Eight submissions were selected for table readings, while another eight get full stagings with minimal sets. Participating local playwrights include John Mark Jernigan, Jami-Leigh Bartschi, Ashleigh Ann Gardner and Michael Wanzie, whose sexual comedy It All Started at the Radisson Inn delves into foot fetishism and Ecstasy. Talkbacks will be held after each performance, and $15,000 in grants will be awarded to the top shows.

Now Playing Fade, through Sept. 15 at Mad Cow Theatre ... Ragtime: The Musical, through Sept. 22 at Garden Theatre, Winter Garden ... Next to Normal, through Sept. 22 at CFCArts ... Evita, through Oct. 6 at Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

Upcoming Niceties, Sept. 12-16 at Penguin Point Productions ... Seasons: The Musical, Sept. 12-21 at Dr. Phillips Center ... The Shift: Choreographers Showcase, Sept. 13-14 at Lowndes Shakespeare Center ... Suite Surrender, Sept. 13-Oct. 6 at IceHouse Theatre ... Footloose: The Musical, Sept. 20-29 at Wayne Densch PAC ... Desperate Measures, Sept. 20-Oct. 13 at Winter Park Playhouse ... This Is My Brave, Sept. 22 at Dr. Phillips Center ... The Addams Family, Sept. 27-Oct. 13 at Osceola Arts ... The Importance of Being Earnest, Sept. 27-29 at Penguin Point Productions ... Into the Woods, Sept. 27-Oct. 20 at Athens Theatre ... Pride & Prejudice, Sept. 30-Oct. 13 at Mad Cow ... The Hope Movement, Oct. 4 at Lowndes Shakespeare Center.

– This story is from the Sept. 11, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly.