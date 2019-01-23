January 23, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
48376748_2525583974134739_2978464626120851456_n.jpg

Photo via Hopdoddy Burger/Facebook

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Chronic Tacos and Tre Bambine all on the verge of opening, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Jamal Wilson, owner of Tampa-based food hall The Hall on Franklin, is looking to open a food hall at the still-under-construction Yard at Ivanhoe. It likely wouldn't open until next year ... Look for a Metro Diner to open on State Road 436 in Casselberry in mid-February ... Also opening mid-February (finally) is Chronic Tacos in Dr. Phillips ... Orlando's first bàcaro, Tre Bambine, will open downtown in, yep, mid-February. A bàcaro, BTW, is a bar/eatery serving wee Venetian-style finger foods and snacks (think toothpicked eats) ... One final February announcement: Hopdoddy Burger Bar will make its debut at Pointe Orlando ... Poke news: Kona Poké has opened off Lake Mary Boulevard, and just down the road, Island Fin Poke will open in May.

CLOSINGS

Adobe Gila's has closed after 20 years of serving booze and burgers at Pointe Orlando ... Beverly Hills Boulangerie inside Universal Studios has also shuttered. A Today Show-themed breakfast bakery is rumored to take over the spot.

EVENTS

Dovecote Brasserie hosts a four-course wine dinner featuring J. Bookwalter Wines from Washington State Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $78 ... Second Harvest Food Bank's chefs will prepare a four-course meal Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. using their A Spoon Full of Hope line of specialty products. Cost is $75 ... More than 30 vendors are expected to take part in the Orlando Taco Festival Feb. 9 and 10 at the Drive Shack in Lake Nona. Admission is $9.95, with tacos going for $3 each ... We Heart Hearts, a heart-forward dinner of beef, pork, chicken and vegetable hearts, happens 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day at Orlando Meats. Wine will be provided by Digress Wine. Cost is $100 ... The Orlando Chili Cook Off takes place Feb. 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Orlando Festival Park. More than 100 chili booths are expected for this 10th anniversary edition. Cost is $25 ($15 early bird) ...Benjamin Patissier, the 2015 Meilleur Ouvrier de France (arguably the highest honor a French chef can receive apart from three Michelin stars) will prepare a six-course meal Feb. 21 at Capa Steakhouse with chef Gabriel Massip. Cost is $225 ... Orlando Burger Week (actually 10 days, from Feb. 22 to March 3) will see scores of area restaurants offer up specialty burgers for just $5. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lake Nona's Bolay lets you build guilt-free, gluten-free bowls of beauty Read More

  2. MX Taco is giving free tacos to government employees during the shutdown, Pizza Bruno has a liquor license, and more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  3. Sushi Pop is open in Winter Park, Z Asian coming soon and more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  4. Orlando's best new restaurants to open this year Read More

  5. Latin-Asian fusion joint Zero Degrees is the coolest, and hottest, chain in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation