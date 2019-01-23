Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Chronic Tacos and Tre Bambine all on the verge of opening, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Jamal Wilson, owner of Tampa-based food hall The Hall on Franklin, is looking to open a food hall at the still-under-construction Yard at Ivanhoe. It likely wouldn't open until next year ... Look for a Metro Diner to open on State Road 436 in Casselberry in mid-February ... Also opening mid-February (finally) is Chronic Tacos in Dr. Phillips ... Orlando's first bàcaro, Tre Bambine, will open downtown in, yep, mid-February. A bàcaro, BTW, is a bar/eatery serving wee Venetian-style finger foods and snacks (think toothpicked eats) ... One final February announcement: Hopdoddy Burger Bar will make its debut at Pointe Orlando ... Poke news: Kona Poké has opened off Lake Mary Boulevard, and just down the road, Island Fin Poke will open in May.

CLOSINGS

Adobe Gila's has closed after 20 years of serving booze and burgers at Pointe Orlando ... Beverly Hills Boulangerie inside Universal Studios has also shuttered. A Today Show-themed breakfast bakery is rumored to take over the spot.

EVENTS

Dovecote Brasserie hosts a four-course wine dinner featuring J. Bookwalter Wines from Washington State Monday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $78 ... Second Harvest Food Bank's chefs will prepare a four-course meal Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. using their A Spoon Full of Hope line of specialty products. Cost is $75 ... More than 30 vendors are expected to take part in the Orlando Taco Festival Feb. 9 and 10 at the Drive Shack in Lake Nona. Admission is $9.95, with tacos going for $3 each ... We Heart Hearts, a heart-forward dinner of beef, pork, chicken and vegetable hearts, happens 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day at Orlando Meats. Wine will be provided by Digress Wine. Cost is $100 ... The Orlando Chili Cook Off takes place Feb. 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Orlando Festival Park. More than 100 chili booths are expected for this 10th anniversary edition. Cost is $25 ($15 early bird) ...Benjamin Patissier, the 2015 Meilleur Ouvrier de France (arguably the highest honor a French chef can receive apart from three Michelin stars) will prepare a six-course meal Feb. 21 at Capa Steakhouse with chef Gabriel Massip. Cost is $225 ... Orlando Burger Week (actually 10 days, from Feb. 22 to March 3) will see scores of area restaurants offer up specialty burgers for just $5. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com