Honolulu Harry's brings taste of the islands to College Park 

A new Hawaiian restaurant is planning to open in College Park this spring.Honolulu Harry's is a island-themed concept that will offer poke bowls and tropical drinks, per Bungalower . The spot is located on the ground floor of the Wellesley condos at 2305 Edgewater Drive. Poke bowls have proven to be a remarkably popular concept in Orlando over the last several years. Two separate food halls boast a poke stand currently and The 808 in Thornton Park grew the concept out to a larger, slightly fancier space. While a date hasn't been set for the opening of the "modern island social," we should expect to hear from Harry in the near future.