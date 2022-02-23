Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 23, 2022

Honolulu Harry's brings taste of the islands to College Park 

Poke bowls
  • Poke bowls

A new Hawaiian restaurant is planning to open in College Park this spring.

Honolulu Harry's is a island-themed concept that will offer poke bowls and tropical drinks, per Bungalower. The spot is located on the ground floor of the Wellesley condos at 2305 Edgewater Drive.



Poke bowls have proven to be a remarkably popular concept in Orlando over the last several years. Two separate food halls boast a poke stand currently and The 808 in Thornton Park grew the concept out to a larger, slightly fancier space. While a date hasn't been set for the opening of the "modern island social," we should expect to hear from Harry in the near future.




