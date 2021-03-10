Honest, an Indian vegetarian restaurant, opens near Florida Mall; 310 Nona closes; Taste of Epcot in full swing 

OPENINGS: Honest, an Indian vegetarian restaurant, has opened in the Orlando Square plaza on the corner of OBT and Sand Lake Road ... The Porch South Orange, sister restaurant to the Porch Winter Park, has opened at 4757 S. Orange Ave. ... Tornatore's Italian Market has opened next to Tornatore's Caffe & Pizzeria in College Park ... Ootoya Lounge & Sushi has opened in the old Shari Sushi space in Thornton Park ... Colorado-based chain Heart of Jerusalem Cafe has opened their first outpost in Florida near the intersection of Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads ... "New York style" restaurant The Bridge has opened in the old Proper & Wild space at 155 E. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park ...

The Gatlin Food Hall, anchored by Gatlin Hall Brewing, is slated to open April 15 with a 5,000-square-foot outdoor area featuring a stage for live music, beer garden and games area ... In other food hall news, the Hall on the Yard is aiming to open toward the end of next month with nine tenants: Chef & I (American fusion), Poké Rose (live and raw food), Fork & Hen (Southern), Wabi Sabi (Japanese fusion), True Island Cuisine (Caribbean), Humbl (vegan/vegetarian), Daily Bread Bakers (American bakery), Pasion (Mexican fusion) and Spice Affair (Indian). In addition, Arden Wine Bar, 14 Kites Gelato and La Empanada will also open on the Yard at Ivanhoe grounds ... The 8,000-square-foot Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall will see 10 vendors ranging from barbecue and Korean fusion to poke and pollo a la brasa. Look for an end-of-April opening.

CLOSINGS: Lemonshark Poke has closed its Dr. Phillips restaurant … After six years in operation, 310 Nona on Narcoossee Road has shuttered.

NEWS + EVENTS: The Spring Food & Wine Classic at the Swan & Dolphin resort goes from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The outdoor event will feature 12 food stations and 50 beverage options. Cost is $125. Visit swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com for more ... the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 5 ... Hunger Street Tacos has launched a new vegan menu featuring five tacos, a garbanzo bean tlacoyo and a black bean and mushroom sope.

