Homemade coquito for sale in Orlando and not a moment too soon 

OPENINGS: Coquito by Rodriguez is selling (what else?) Puerto Rican coquito now through New Year's Day. The eggnog-like and very alcoholic beverage has a coconut cream base and comes in various flavors for $30 per glass bottle. Call 407-785-6751 or visit @coquitobyrodriguez on Instagram for more ... Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew, a new quick-serve concept offering hand-crafted yeast and cake donuts; cold brew, lattes and coffee cocktails, and sweet/savory sandwiches, will open "soon" in Disney Springs ... The Food Factory, set to open at Oviedo on the Park mid-2021, has announced its lineup of micro restaurants:



Oak Flame Pizza, Dixie Dharma, Grainiac Bowls & Protein Skewers, Kai Asian Street Fare, Lix Luscious Desserts, Ruthie's New Diner, Burritohead and Sea Legs Seafood in addition to the Factory Bar. Sanford Brewing pulled out, but another brewery is poised to sign on very soon ... The largest White Castle on Earth breaks ground Thursday, Nov. 19. The 4,567-square-foot restaurant at the Village at O-Town West is slated to open sometime next year ... Vera Asian in Lake Mary is now OZ Asian, serving the same Asian rice/noodle bowls and sushi.

NEWS/EVENTS: Big Fin Seafood Kitchen will serve their "Supports Locals" menu through the end of 2020. One dollar from each of the three-course, $35 dinners sold will be donated to Feed the Need, which assists Orlandoans experiencing food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic ... The Orlando Farmer's Market at Lake Eola returned to action from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays as of Nov. 8. CDC guidelines will be followed ... Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort is offering a three-course "Black Truffle Menu" through the end of the month. Cost is $130. Note: Ravello is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday nights ... Bites & Bubbles will host a "Beaujolais Nouveau Release Party & Wine Dinner" Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. The three-course pairing dinner costs $99.

