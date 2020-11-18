Holidays 2020: Orlando's best ways to eat, drink and be merry 

Through Dec. 24 The Santa Workshop Experience $20. Icon Park, 8375 International Drive, thesantaworkshopexperience.com

Nov. 18—29 Festival of Trees Annual holiday extravaganza – now 34 years young – turns the museum into a proverbial winter wonderland, full of glittering trees and holiday decor. This year's theme is "Joy to the World." $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Nov. 20—21 Christmas With the Mistletones Orlando a capella troubadours the Mistletones take over the CFCArts courtyard with inventive arrangements of holiday classics. No silent nights here! 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Nov. 24—Dec. 25 Miracle on Orange Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up takes over downtown Courtesy Bar, with a specialty menu of holiday bevs and accompanying sights and sounds. There'll be red noses all around! 114 N. Orange Ave., thecourtesybar.com

Nov. 25 Holiday Weekday Matinee: Planes, Trains and Automobiles 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Nov. 26 The Slutcracker Noted holiday expert John Waters called this show "a great hymn to Christmas and sexuality." Slutcracker, a "queer-feminist holiday sensation," presents a very new take on classic holiday ballet. Video on demand. Price TBA. Rent and stream online at slutcracker.com

Nov. 28 Shop Small Sip and Stroll 1 p.m., $15-$20. The Lovely Boutique Market, 2906 Corrine Drive, audubonparkgardens.com

Nov. 28 The Orlando Philharmonic: Home for the Holidays The Orlando Phil goes caroling in the Milk District's Festival Park with guest conductor Victor Vanacore, the Holiday Singers and more surprise guests. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $10-$40. Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St., orlandophil.org

Nov. 28—29 FusionFest This annual outdoor showcase for the many cultures and art forms that make Central Florida so vibrant returns to downtown Orlando over the holiday weekend. Expect music, film, dance, food, art, fashion, spoken word and interactive activities from all around the world. Free-$25. Seneff Arts Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., fusionfest.org

Nov. 28—Dec. 20 Plaid Tidings Holiday musical shenanigans inspired by Rosemary Clooney and Forever Plaid see affectionate and mischievous takes on the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Rockettes. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Nov. 28—Dec. 20 The Golden Gals: A Christmas Musical Playwright Michael Wanzie and his fan-favorite cast of Gals – including Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore – take their act to Blue Star's new venue downtown for an immersive Christmas musical. $15-$35. Haös on Church, 123 W. Church St., tvlandlive.com

Nov. 28—Jan. 3, 2021 A Christmas Carol Mad Cow Theatre is a partner in this streaming event. Witness Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays put on a one-man production of Dickens' holiday tale, playing over 50 characters all by his lonesome. Video on demand. $50. Rent and stream online through Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com

Nov. 29 Corsets & Cuties Holiday Kickoff Show Local-favorite burlesque troupe ushers in the holiday season with some style, song and sex appeal. 8 p.m., $18. Theater West End, 115 W. 1st St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Dec. 1—Jan. 3, 2021 Dazzling Nights The aptly named Creative City Project turns Leu Gardens into an otherworldly winter wonderland of lights and music. An outdoor, interactive holiday experience that's very much in tune with the times. $22. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com

Dec. 2 Holiday Weekday Matinee: Miracle on 34th Street 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 3 Memories of Christmas in the Park Innovative and necessary new twist on the annual Winter Park holiday tradition. Stroll through Central Park at your leisure and you'll hear pre-recorded snippets of the Bach Festival Choir performing sounds of the season, while a video loop offers highlights from past years of this storied event. 5 p.m., free. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org

Dec. 4 Brass Band of Central Florida 7 p.m., free. Livestream courtesy of St. Luke's Church and School, sllcs.org.

Dec. 4 Holidays with the Humdingers CFCArts presents a "classic holiday barbershop experience" from the Humdingers, a quartet who have been entertaining with hoots (of laughter) and harmonies for decades. 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Dec. 4 Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Polar Express 7 p.m., free. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, enzian.org

Dec. 4—5 A Christmas Carol A musical version of the famous Dickens holiday tale, as reimagined by some Broadway big-timers, and then brought to life on stage by cast members from the CFC Children & Youth Arts Programs. $10-$25. Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, cfcarts.com

Dec. 4—20 Orlando Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker Orlando Ballet takes over the Dr. Phil for three weekends in December for their annual holiday tradition, a blockbuster take on the fantastical Tchaikovsky ballet. We could all use a little magic right now. $24-$490. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Dec. 6 Letters to Santa Featuring the Muppet Christmas Carol 11:15 a.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 6 Personalize Holiday Gifts Using Calligraphy Be the envy of your friends and family with elegantly inscribed cards and gift tags courtesy of the calligraphy skills you pick up during this online library program, taught by calligraphy instructor Lynda Chandler. 2 p.m. Zoom meeting. Orange County Library System, ocls.info

Dec. 8 Cult Classics: Elf 9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 9 Holiday Weekday Matinee: The Santa Clause 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 9 Plan Your Way to a Stress-Free Holiday! Professional Organizer Jane Cole comes to the holiday rescue with tips and tricks for reducing seasonal anxiety with proper preparation and planning. Just like Santa! 11 a.m. Zoom meeting. Orange County Library System, ocls.info

Dec. 10—20 The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge Orlando Shakes puts on an audacious and funny sequel to A Christmas Carol, with a re-humbugged Scrooge taking the ghosts of Christmas to court for emotional distress. Video on demand. $15-$135. Rent and stream online through Orlando Shakes, orlandoshakes.org

Dec. 11—Jan. 3, 2021 Jingle Trees More than 70 unique and glittering live Christmas trees will enthrall visitors to Gaston Edwards Park during this debut holiday event. Free. Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., jingletreesorlando.com

Dec. 11—12 Deck the Courtyard Two nights of holiday-riffic music, theatrical performance, readings, poetry and storytelling to well and truly get you in that Christmassy mood. 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Dec. 11—13 A Fringemas Carol This very creative new offering from the Fringe presents A Christmas Carol as an immersive takeover of Loch Haven Park, with the story presented throughout a 60-minute tour of the park, and the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge taking place all around you. $25-$40. Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St., orlandofringe.org

Dec. 12 Holiday Fantasia Central Florida Community Choir puts on their annual holiday recital in the lovely surroundings of Mead Garden, with a repertoire of holiday jingles and Christmas hymns. 4 p.m., $15. Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, cfcarts.com

Dec. 12 Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party 1990s retro-swing ensemble take over the outdoor stage in front of the Dr. Phillips Center to headline a kitschy holiday extravaganza as part of the new Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., $35-$55. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Dec. 12 Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 12 Violectric Holiday Show Orlando classical-pop crossover artists Violectric will be hosting their 8th annual holiday concert outdoors at Lake Eola Park. Amphitheater seating capacity will be at 50 percent but the event will be simulcast throughout the park. 7 p.m., free. Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, violectric.net

Dec. 16 Art Night Out: Macrame Holiday Ornaments Learn the ins and outs of macrame to construct your own heartfelt, handmade holiday keepsakes and ornaments. Your great-aunt was right all along. 6 p.m., $30. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Dec. 16 Holiday Weekday Matinee: White Christmas 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 17—19 Opera Orlando presents Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat Opera Orlando stages the famous Johann Strauss II operetta and New Year's classic just in time for the holiday season. 7:30 and 2 p.m., $19-$129. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Dec. 18 Holiday Handmade Happy Hour An evening of printmaking learn-by-doing with the end result being your own unique set of DIY holiday cards. All materials provided. 6 p.m., $20. Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Dec. 18—19 We Wish You a Merry Christmas 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Dec. 18—23 The Laura Hodos Holiday Cabaret Tables starting at $30. Darden Courtyard, John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

Dec. 19 Rare Exports Noon, $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 20 Wanzie's 1970s Christmas Eve Radio Hour It's local playwright Michael Wanzie's Christmas, we're just living in it. His second holiday production this year looks to be a kitschy, retro, satirical music look at the ghosts of Christmas (recent) past. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., ticket prices TBA. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, facebook.com/michael.wanzie.5

Dec. 22—24 Holiday Celebration at the Morse Museum Free admission to the Morse in the days leading up to Christmas. Live music in the afternoons. Appointments required. 10 a.m., free. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N Park Ave., Winter Park, morsemuseum.org

Dec. 23 Holiday Weekday Matinee: A Christmas Story 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 25 Ballet on the Big Screen: The Nutcracker 11 a.m., $20. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 29 Cult Classics: Die Hard 9:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Dec. 30 Holiday Weekday Matinee: Home Alone 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org