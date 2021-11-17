Holiday Guide 2021: Making a list, checking it twice 

Earlier this week, on a late evening walk to take in the downright — let's face it — wintry weather here in the City Beautiful, we stumbled upon a lone holiday inflatable, some combination of Santa and a snowman.

The cheerily lit lawn decoration seemed almost a herald for the holiday season that's just around the corner. "Too early," we sniffed huffily. But really, is it? After last year's holiday-on-hold, perhaps it's better to start early to make up for lost time. Maybe this year can be a year of seeing all the (vaxxed) relatives without anxiety, seeing things, doing things, trying even to be a little jolly and raise a glass of cheer ... in public.

If that's where you're at this year too, then lose yourself in this year's Holiday Guide of events and attractions and markets. As we put together this guide, we were honestly surprised just how much is going on this year. There's something for all tastes and comfort levels across all manner of diversions and merriment, from the arts to commerce. We've also got pointers on things to do with family and friends who may be coming in to visit from out of town. (That felt surreal to type, by the way.)

And as always, our special annual gift to you, the stalwart fan of the printed page, is some phantasmagorical wrapping paper that is sure to entrance and enhance any small gift offering.

Have a tasty Thanksgiving, a merry Christmas and a happy Hanukkah. Love, your Orlando Weekly editors.