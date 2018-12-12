Hinckley's Fancy Meats coming to East End Market, Susuru now open, and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Hinckley's Fancy Meats will move into the space recently vacated by Houndstooth Sauce Co. inside East End Market. The specialty meat purveyor will open in February and offer classic sandwiches, deli cuts, sausages, bacon, charcuterie and more ... Wondermade, the Sanford marshmallow shop, has popped up inside the North Quarter Market. Along with marshmallow boxes, Wondermade will sell ice cream, s'mores, hot chocolate and candies ... Naroodle Noodle Shop, a ramen joint on University Boulevard near Dean Road, is in soft opening mode until their January grand opening ... "Retro-themed izakaya" Susuru, by the same folks behind College Park's Jade Sushi & New Asian, has finally opened in the Vista Centre Shoppes in Lake Buena Vista ... The first Financier Patisserie outside New York City is rumored to be opening sometime next year in the old Park Station/Rustic Table space on Park Avenue in Winter Park ... Graffiti Junktion's Greg Peters and Dexter's Jason Ackman will open a cocktail bar and eatery called The Milkhouse in the Discount Beer & Tobacco space next door to Whiskey Lou's. Look for it to open next spring ... Smashburger has opened an outpost on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona.

CLOSINGS

The longstanding 7-Eleven near the corner of North Mills Avenue and East Colonial Drive has closed. No word yet as to what will go in its place.

EVENTS

Whippoorwill Beer House hosts a holiday dinner Monday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. featuring hors d'oeuvres from Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega, mains from Orlando Meats and dessert from the Butcher Shop Baker. Cost is $60 ... Santiago's Bodega in Altamonte Springs will host "Bubbles & Caviar" – a five-course celebration of fish roe and sparkling wine – on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125 ... If you're making New Year's Eve plans, Cress Restaurant hosts its 11th annual fete featuring a three-course "Contemporary New Orleans" dinner. Cost is $70, or $94 with wine pairings.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com