December 12, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 21993113_1622970781087290_6569617943943396083_o.jpg

Photo via Hinckley's Fancy Meats/Facebook

Hinckley's Fancy Meats coming to East End Market, Susuru now open, and more in Orlando foodie news 

By

OPENINGS

Hinckley's Fancy Meats will move into the space recently vacated by Houndstooth Sauce Co. inside East End Market. The specialty meat purveyor will open in February and offer classic sandwiches, deli cuts, sausages, bacon, charcuterie and more ... Wondermade, the Sanford marshmallow shop, has popped up inside the North Quarter Market. Along with marshmallow boxes, Wondermade will sell ice cream, s'mores, hot chocolate and candies ... Naroodle Noodle Shop, a ramen joint on University Boulevard near Dean Road, is in soft opening mode until their January grand opening ... "Retro-themed izakaya" Susuru, by the same folks behind College Park's Jade Sushi & New Asian, has finally opened in the Vista Centre Shoppes in Lake Buena Vista ... The first Financier Patisserie outside New York City is rumored to be opening sometime next year in the old Park Station/Rustic Table space on Park Avenue in Winter Park ... Graffiti Junktion's Greg Peters and Dexter's Jason Ackman will open a cocktail bar and eatery called The Milkhouse in the Discount Beer & Tobacco space next door to Whiskey Lou's. Look for it to open next spring ... Smashburger has opened an outpost on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona.

CLOSINGS

The longstanding 7-Eleven near the corner of North Mills Avenue and East Colonial Drive has closed. No word yet as to what will go in its place.

EVENTS

Whippoorwill Beer House hosts a holiday dinner Monday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. featuring hors d'oeuvres from Easy Luck Coffee & Bodega, mains from Orlando Meats and dessert from the Butcher Shop Baker. Cost is $60 ... Santiago's Bodega in Altamonte Springs will host "Bubbles & Caviar" – a five-course celebration of fish roe and sparkling wine – on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125 ... If you're making New Year's Eve plans, Cress Restaurant hosts its 11th annual fete featuring a three-course "Contemporary New Orleans" dinner. Cost is $70, or $94 with wine pairings.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. College Park's Blended Café Bar offers pan-Asian handhelds with big flavor Read More

  2. Mr. Margarita is now open, Kumo Asian Kitchen has sushi burritos, and more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  3. À La Cart food truck park opens this weekend in the Milk District, Tre Bambine coming to downtown Orlando, plus more in local foodie news Read More

  4. A new King Bao location is now open, Jack and Honey's coming to Ivanhoe, plus more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  5. Traditional dishes at Filipino restaurant Inay’s Kitchen are as comforting as they are exciting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation