Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 24, 2022 News » Florida News

Email
Print
Share

Hillsborough County man dies after crashing into 11-foot alligator in road 

By
click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

A 59-year-old Hillsborough County man died last night after his vehicle struck an 11-foot alligator laying in the road.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, John Hopkins car struck the alligator at approximately 12:30 a.m., while driving eastbound on C.R. 672, about two miles west of C.R. 39 in Lithia.



"The front of Hopkins' vehicle struck an 11-foot alligator, which was in the roadway. The vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a ditch on the north side of the road," says a statement from the agency. "A motorist passing by in the area noticed the car in the ditch and called 911.

Officials responded to the accident and pronounced Hopkins dead on the scene. The alligator was also deceased.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gators are more active during mating season, which runs from April through June depending on temperatures.

Florida has roughly 1.3 million gators, and they can be found in all 67 counties. However, if you see one where it's not supposed to be, contact the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Florida News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Florida News

Most Popular

  1. Arrest warrant issued for woman who led police on chase through Orlando airport on motorized suitcase Read More

  2. Milk District storefront crashes prompt effort to make Robinson Street safer Read More

  3. University of Florida renames Karl Marx study room following Russian invasion of Ukraine Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over trans champion Read More

  5. The 'Disney Walkout' that wasn't: mass action against 'Don't Say Gay' bill fizzles at Walt Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation