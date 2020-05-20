Here’s the Orlando Fringe festival streaming schedule for May 20-25, 2020 

Here you'll find a list of all the Orlando Fringe shows happening online this week – for more information on artists and a complete list of shows, including those streaming continuously, visit thelawn.orlandofringe.org. All events will be found on the Orlando Fringe Facebook page (facebook.com/orlandofringefestival), unless they are Kids Fringe or Teen Fringe – those will be located on the Kids Fringe page (facebook.com/kidsfringeorlando). Please note: All schedules are subject to change. Check the rating for each event, as not all events will be appropriate for all ages. And please tip the performers online!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

3 pm KIDS FRINGE! "Brain Break Move and Freeze" Celebrate the end of the school day with a brain break Wild Things dance! Watch here: youtube.com/watch?v=axsBas5ynr8

4 pm TEEN FRINGE! Yoga for Teens Just breathe, it's yoga time! Watch here: youtube.com/watch?v=7kgZnJqzNaU

5 pm OUTDOOR STAGE: The Dropout DJ Saxy indie electro dance goodness, from our bedroom to yours.

6 pm "Dorky Dance Fitness" Get ready to be laughing, crying (due to laughter) and sweating your pants off ... while also getting a total body workout! Dorky Dance Fitness is hotter than a bottle of hot sauce that got put in the oven and then lit on fire and also covered in lava ... and also dipped in that fluorescent orange nacho cheese that's way too hot and sticks to the roof of your mouth and burns even a few days later. But a good burn. A nice burn. Feel the burn! Dorky attire highly encouraged (but not required). (all ages)

7 pm "Nathan Mosher Is Injured: A Compilation of Jokes, Songs, and Poems About a Breakup, a Breakdown, a Breakthrough, and Everything in Between." Comedian, poet and singer-songwriter Nathan Mosher weaves together stand-up, music and poetry for a night of laughter, sorrow, reflection and, ultimately, hope. (parental guidance suggested)

8 pm Volunteer Happy Hour Chat with our volunteers, and listen to all the stories from the people who have heard it all!

9 pm "Wellness Wednesday with Tempestt" For Wellness Wednesday, associate producer Tempestt Halstead will lead you through some stretches to get the blood flowing and giving best practices to set you up for success. No equipment required.

11 pm "A Young Man Dressed as a Gorilla Dressed as an Old Man Sits Rocking in a Rocking Chair for Fifty-Six Minutes and Then Leaves." One performance only. Sellout expected. (parental guidance suggested)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

3 pm KIDS FRINGE! "Shakespeare Puppets Tour the Globe"

5 pm OUTDOOR STAGE: "GG CAT – The Livestream Level" GG CAT will be performing the best VGM (videogame music) songs live in a funk/fusion/pop style. Come join our livestream and help us beat this level! (all ages)

6 pm "Phantasmagoria: Tales by Candlelight" Light the candles and dim the lights as you join Victorian horror troupe Phantasmagoria – called "one of the most unique theater troupes in the country" by Good Day Atlanta – for a whimsically macabre evening of haunted poetry, tales of terror, fire-dancing and much, MUCH more! (all ages)

7 pm "La Triviata" Join Opera del Sol for an evening of opera trivia, Tito's vodka and 'tinis, opera tunes and maybe even some tenors. Merry debauchery for opera lovers old and new. (parental guidance suggested)

8 pm "Thirsty Thursday with Jessica & Armando" Fringe bar managers Jessica and Armando host a mixology class to teach you how to make some of their favorite drinks to enjoy on your own lawn. (21 and up)

9 pm Absolute Magic with Keith Brown Award-winning Canadian magician Keith Brown brings magic straight to you. Awarded Toronto's Best Magician and he's not even from Toronto. Keith recently performed for the President and First Lady of Iceland. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl thinks he's incredible, and we know you will too. (all ages)

10 pm "Ingenue: Deanna Durbin, Judy Garland and the Golden Age of Hollywood" Judy Garland is an icon, beloved as Dorothy in Oz. But in the 1930s, Deanna was a much bigger star. A favorite of Roosevelt, Churchill and even Mussolini, at 27 she left the screen for a life of obscurity in France. "Ingenue" tells the true tale of the lifelong friendship – and rivalry – of these two idols of Old Hollywood. Starring Melanie Gall, from Fringe hit "Piaf and Brel." (parental guidance suggested)

FRIDAY, MAY 22

3 pm KIDS FRINGE! Make paper dolls with the Jane Austen Society with Erin Pyne Link for paper dolls: plushpossumstudio.blogspot.com/search/label/Jane%20Austen

4 pm TEEN FRINGE! War Paint Abridged – A Children's Workshop in Stage Makeup Join Lily E. Garnett of "War Paint" for a fun children's workshop in basic stage makeup. (All are welcome to participate!) Lily will walk viewers through the process of applying and safely removing stage makeup, basic skin care, and the importance of positive body image and self love. Viewers are welcome to apply pretend or "play" makeup along with Lily, draw a picture of their face and color in the makeup as we go, or simply watch the workshop. Participation is encouraged, but absolutely optional. (all ages)

5 pm OUTDOOR STAGE "Mixtape" Join Gilly and the Girl, a husband-and-wife acoustic duo, as they dust off some of your favorite mixtape jamz from the '80s and '90s. (all ages)

6 pm "TGI Fringe!" We don't get together as one big, happy arts and cultural family as often as we should. Join us for a virtual happy hour to catch up with your fellow arts administration colleagues. All Central Florida arts industry professionals are welcome.

7 pm SAK Game Night with Jay Hopkins and the SAK players Longtime Fringe favorite SAK Comedy Lab is hosting this social hour get-together of spontaneity and fun. Maybe we'll play some Trivial Pursuit, Password, Pyramid or Charades, or maybe we'll make up some new games, improv-style. Whatever silliness we can come up with, we just want to connect with you, keep your minds turning and get your laughter rolling. Hosted by Jay Hopkins ("Fringe Family Feud," "Robyn da Hood," "The Boxer"), joined by some of your favorite SAK family. Play along and win some stuff too! (parental guidance suggested)

8 pm Fringetern Friday Chat with our Fringeterns, play some games and get to know our hard-working interns and their experience leading up to the Fringe That Almost Was.

9 pm "Booth's Ghost" A ghostly tale of the mercurial and mournful 19th-century family of actors: Junius Brutus Booth, Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. This award-winning solo show, written and performed by Andrew Erskine Wheeler, was exquisitely staged at Minneapolis' Ritz Theatre by director Matt Sciple and filmed before a live audience for the 2019 Minnesota Fringe festival. (all ages)

10 pm "A Snippet from PeeVira's SCAREavan SIngAlong: Musical M.D." "PeeVira's SCAREavan SingAlong" is a fun, absurd and sensational group karaoke show. It is steered by drag, skits, games, pop culture trivia and hit songs from popular Broadway shows. It is the fourth installment to this legendary interactive show performed by the cult darling "Queen of Fringe," Madame PeeVira. (parental guidance suggested)

11 pm Corsets and Cuties presents Quarantease! Join Corsets and Cuties in the comfort and safety of your own home, support local artists and have a good damn time! (18 and up)

12 am "Tonight at Midnight with Rauce Padgett" Rauce Padgett returns to host the late-night talk show. Nobody really knows what's going to happen, but it's going to be a party! (18 and up)

SATURDAY, MAY 23

1 pm "Name That Fringe! CAFF/World Fringe Moderated Session" Join Orlando Fringe executive director Alauna Friskics as we chat with other Fringe leaders from around the globe. Learn how the Fringe network operates, and see how well we really know each other as we play the quiz game Name That Fringe! (parental guidance suggested)

2 pm VISUAL FRINGE: "Cake Decorating" The owner of Sugar Divas Cakery will be creating a custom cake design with fondant. (all ages)

3 pm KIDS FRINGE! "Storytime with Author & Meteorologist Amy Sweezey" It never snows in Florida! Or does it? Listen to Amy Sweezey read her book, It Never, Ever Snows in Florida, and find out more about our special winter weather in Florida. To find the book go to amysweezey.com. Watch here: youtube.com/watch?time_continue=20&v=dsLY6_AtgxA&feature=emb_logo

4 pm TEEN FRINGE! "Learn to Juggle!" Learn a basic juggling pattern with Grace Brett from Orlando Youth Circus using items you probably already have at home: plastic bags!

5 pm OUTDOOR STAGE: "The Manns Gettin' Fringey Wit' It" The Manns are all about good times and fairy tales, with their own "happily ever after" already in full swing. Whether it be a classic romp, dance party or slow jam, they are constantly trying to play your favorite song with the hope that you'll be inspired to sing or dance along and join the sheMannigans streaming directly from their living room to yours. Dig it, y'all! (all ages)

6 pm "Fruit Flies Like a Banana: Virtual Style" Music, theater and dance collide in this madcap variety show, and you choose the order. Praised for their "deft choreography" by the Wall Street Journal, the Fourth Wall combines stellar musicianship with daring physicality to make music that leaps off the stage. Experience fan favorites from sold-out shows in 2015 and 2016, new delights never seen in Orlando, and enjoy it all from the safety and comfort of your home. The Fruit Flies are back! ... well, kind of. (all ages)

7 pm Isolation Happy Hour with Rob Ward and Friends Rob Ward, known best to Fringe audiences as his alter ego Pepe, sits down to share some drinks and lively conversation with Orlando Fringe favorites Chase Padgett ("6 Guitars") and Mike Delamont ("God Is a Scottish Drag Queen"), with a special guest performance from Tymisha Harris ("Josephine"). It's the next best thing to hanging out on the Fringe lawn! (parental guidance suggested)

8 pm "Bloodline" A snippet from the latest one-man show by Paris Crayton lll, author of "Spare the Rod" and 2019's Orlando Fringe Best Actor Award winner. "Bloodline" tells the story of three generations of men with the same name who navigate life, love and all that's in-between. (parental guidance suggested)

9 pm "It's Closing Time with DK Reinemer" DK Reinemer will perform the song "Closing Time" for an entire hour while drinking White Claw. (all ages)

10 pm "Theatre Group Gumbo Interview" Zooming in from Japan, Fringe favorites Theatre Group Gumbo ("Are You Lovin It?") will be interviewed by Theater Producer Lindsay Taylor. It's going to be a party. (parental guidance suggested)

SUNDAY, MAY 24

3 pm KIDS FRINGE! "The Prophecy Stone: A Stardust Kingdom Interactive Adventure" Darcy the pirate invites you to join him for story time. Long ago before Darcy raised a fallen star, rescued a tree or defeated the evil queen, before he was even born, there was a prophecy stone, a forest and a young fairy with an important destiny. Between the pages of this magical storybook is a unique interactive experience where you guide Destiny the fairy on her journey. You will make the choices and it's up to you to help her find the prophecy stone in this all new Stardust Kingdom adventure. Watch here: youtube.com/channel/UCZMVN6kv_vK_ZETrcUmoVZw?view_as=subscriber

4 pm TEEN FRINGE! "Fruit Flies Like a Banana" Music, theater and dance collide in this madcap variety show, and you choose the order. Praised for their "deft choreography" by the Wall Street Journal, the Fourth Wall combines stellar musicianship with daring physicality to make music that leaps off the stage. Experience fan favorites from sold-out shows in 2015 and 2016, new delights never seen in Orlando, and enjoy it all from the safety and comfort of your home. The Fruit Flies are back! ... well, kind of. (all ages)

5 pm OUTDOOR STAGE: Southern Fried Sunday

6 pm "Playback UCF: After This" Playback theater is an interactive experience, invested in the necessity of sharing one's voice and hearing others' voices. This show's theme will be "After This," so performers will be asking for stories about the moment after a big event in your life (good or bad, recent or long ago). All participation is voluntary. (all ages)

7 pm VISUAL FRINGE: "Mandala Madness! Learn Henna Style Designs" Learn a few of the most popular henna designs from Beachcombers Henna Studio, including mandalas. Don't worry if you don't have henna, a marker will do. Anyone can take this fun, informative class and walk away with a new skill. (all ages)

8 pm "Joe's NYC Bar – Quarantini Edition" Your favorite watering hole is (virtually) open for business. Now more than ever, being able to commune and share is vital to our experience. Join us and be heard. (18 and up)

9 pm Sondheim Abridged ... Abridged Fresh off the incredible 90th Birthday Virtual Concert, the cast of "Sondheim Abridged" gathers to give their own takes on some classic Sondheim songs. (parental guidance suggested)

MONDAY, MAY 25

7 pm Closing Ceremonies Closing ceremonies honoring the Fringe That Almost Was, and then we begin the countdown to our 30th Anniversary!