Here's how to make the most of Gay Days weekend in Orlando 

May 30-June 3

GayDays Daytime Pool Parties

Daytime pool parties in both the main pool and Bear Bayou feature a variety of themes and live DJs. DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $15-$35; gaydays.com.

GayDays Evening Pool Parties

The evening pool parties in both pools go all night with a variety of themes and live DJs. 5 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $15-$45; gaydays.com.

Wednesday, May 30

GayDays Fabulous Drag Bingo

An exciting evening of bingo filled with high-energy performances and prizes, hosted by Voodoo Queen Roxy Brooks. 7:15 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $15-$25; gaydays.com.

Thursday, May 31

GayDays Expo

One of the largest LGBT expos in the world, featuring a variety of goods and services from around the world. 11 am Thursday, 10 am Friday-Sunday; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; free; gaydays.com.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Animal Kingdom

Wear red and meet up with fellow GayDays attendees. 9 am-9 pm; Disney's Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; gaydays.com.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: SeaWorld

Wear red and meet up with fellow GayDays attendees. 9 am-6 pm; SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; price of admission; 407-363-2613; gaydays.com.

Girls in Wonderland: Traffic Jam

Dance party where everyone wears colors to signal their availability. 9 pm; Ember Bar and Restaurant, 42 W. Central Blvd.; $10-$15; 407-849-5200; girlsinwonderland.com.

PI@PH

Kick-off party for the weekend. Free before 11 p.m. 9 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free-$10; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Taste of GayDays

Enjoy samplings from local restaurants, exciting beverages, and live entertainment. 6-10 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $40-$50; gaydays.com.

Friday, June 1

Alaska Thunderfuck Live in Concert

Party with the drag star and adult film stars. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $15-$40; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Hollywood Studios

Meet up with other GayDays attendees. 9 am-9:30 pm; Disney Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Resort; price of admission; 407-939-5277; gaydays.com.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Islands of Adventure

Visit Hogwarts and meet up with other GayDays attendees. 9 am-10 pm; Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; price of admission; gaydays.com.

Girls in Wonderland: Climax Dance party with DJ DLux and DJ Tatiana.

Hosted by Amber's Closet. 9 pm; Cuba Libre, 9101 International Drive; $15-$20; 407-226-1600; girlsinwonderland.com.

Girls in Wonderland: Comedy Show

An evening of laughs with some of today's hottest lesbian comics. Headlined by Chaunté Wayans. 7:30 pm; Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive; $25-$35; 407-480-5233; girlsinwonderland.com.

Girls in Wonderland: Pool Parties

Pool parties with different themes each day of the weekend. Noon-5 pm Friday-Sunday; Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee; $15-$30; 407-396-7000; girlsinwonderland.com.

Miss GayDays Pageant

Annual drag pageant competition. 7:15 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $25-$275; gaydays.com.

One Magical Weekend: Cadabra after hours Three nights of late-night parties at Old Town's Sun on the Beach nightclub. 2 am; Old Town, 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Highway, Kissimmee; $190.89; 407-396-4888; onemagicalweekend.com.

One Magical Weekend: Riptide

Huge gay pool party at Disney's premier water park. 8 pm; Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; $101; onemagicalweekend.com.

One Magical Weekend: Therapy Pool Three days of pool parties surrounded by hot guys in Speedos. Noon, Friday-Sunday; B Resort and Spa, 1905 Hotel Plaza Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $69.69; onemagicalweekend.com.

Orlando Black Pride: Dinner Party

Dinner party at B.B. King's and Taverna Opa for OBP attendees. RSVP through email on website. 8:30 pm; B.B. King's Blues Club, Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; various menu prices; 407-370-4550; orlandoblackpride.com.

Orlando Black Pride: Welcome Reception

Pick up your event tickets and meet with other OBP attendees. 4-8 pm; Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive; free; orlandoblackpride.com.

Saturday, June 2

Amor: Iris Chacon

Upscale Latin dance night with a live concert at midnight. 9 pm; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $20-$25; 407-373-0888.

Deborah Cox Live in Concert

Dance party with the television star, the Footlight Players and a foam party. 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$50; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Gay Days at Hank's

Gay Days party with free food served on the patio. 7 pm; Hank's, 5026 Edgewater Drive; free; 407-291-2399.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Magic Kingdom

Meet up with fellow GayDays attendees at the Magic Kingdom. 9 am-10 pm; Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; 407-824-4321; gaydays.com.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Universal Studios

Ride the movies and meet up with fellow GayDays attendees. 9 am-9 pm; Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd.; price of admission; 407-363-8000; gaydays.com.

GayDays XXX Porn Bingo

Play bingo with adult film stars Seth Santoro, Woody Fox and Wesley Woods. 1-3 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $25-$35; gaydays.com.

Girls in Wonderland: GIW Signature Event

Dance party with more than 2,500 women, go-go dancers and DJs. 9 pm; B.B. King's Blues Club, Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; $20; 407-370-4550; girlsinwonderland.com.

Girls in Wonderland: After Hours, Afterglow

Late-night dance party at the host hotel. 2 am; Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee; $15-$20; 407-396-7000; girlsinwonderland.com.

Icons at GayDays

A high-energy illusion production paying tribute to legends like Whitney Houston, Cher, Rihanna and more. 7:30 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $20-$30; gaydays.com.

One Magical Weekend: Red Vol. III

Dance party with DJs Ivan Gomez and Nacho Chapado. 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $65; 407-934-2583; onemagicalweekend.com.

Orlando Black Pride: Erotica!

Exclusive LGBT party with a secret guest DJ, go-go dancers and erotic art. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 11 pm; Location Revealed After Purchase; $20-$250; orlandoblackpride.com.

Sunday, June 3

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Discovery Cove

Swim with the dolphins and meet up with your fellow GayDays attendees. 9 am-5 pm; Discovery Cove, 6000 Discovery Cove Way; price of admission; 407-513-4600; gaydays.com.

GayDays Red Shirt Day: Epcot

Drink around the world with fellow GayDays attendees. 9 am-9 pm; Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; price of admission; 407-824-4321; gaydays.com.

Girls in Wonderland: Girl – The Afterparty – Lust

After hours dance party with DJs Zehno, DLux and Nela. 2 am; Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee; $15-$20; 407-396-7000; girlsinwonderland.com.

Girls in Wonderland: Indie Rock

The last party of the weekend. 7-11 pm; Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration, 2900 Parkway Blvd., Kissimmee; $10; 407-396-7000; girlsinwonderland.com.

Mr. GayDays Leather Competition

An educational and entertaining afternoon of men and leather you won't want to miss. 2:30 pm; DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, 10100 International Drive; $25-$35; gaydays.com.

Season 10 Invasion Party

With Aquaria, the Vixen and Miz Cracker from Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $15-$50; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.