March 22, 2022 Arts + Culture » Things to Do

Help Orlando Brewing choose the city's best donut at Donut Fest in April 

click to enlarge Orlando Brewing will host the Donut Fest to find Orlando's favorite donut on April 24. - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Orlando Brewing will host the Donut Fest to find Orlando's favorite donut on April 24.

Picking a favorite donut seems like an impossible task. That's the reason they come in assortments. But the brave people of Orlando Brewing are doing just that, with the help of some citizens of The City Beautiful.


Whether you like chocolate-frosted. jelly-filled or regular, old glazed your vote counts when Donut Fest kicks off on April 24. Guests can sample from Orlando's best rings of fried dough between 1 and 5 p.m. Wash it down with a beer (or coffee, of course).

Donut samples can vary in size, from 1/4 of a donut to a whole one, and each general admission ticket comes with one beer. The ticket includes samples from each competitor..

There will also be a donut eating contest and a photobooth to show your love of breakfast bread. VIP tickets include prize giveaways and a raffle ticket.

Tickets range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased here.



