Heartless Bastards frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom plays the New Standard Saturday 

If you go out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.

Grave Return and the Hamiltons:

So you're punk as fuck but not stupid enough to jump into a pit right now. I don't blame you. Well then, tune in instead to this virtual performance by a knockout one-two of homegrown punk-rock bands. Presented by DCxPC Live, the high-quality bill features two of the city's truest punk acts livestreaming from the local studios of Danger Room Recording Services. All you need to do is crack open some tallboys, push the furniture out of the way and tune in. (8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, Facebook Live, free)

Cortez/Williams Project:

This two-night stand marks the reunion of homegrown jazz collaborators Chris Cortez (guitar) and Larry Williams (trumpet, flugelhorn), whose association goes back four decades. They first cut their teeth in jazz fusion band Rhythm Method in the 1980s, opening for acts like Miles Davis, James Brown, Zawinil Syndicate and backing up Ira Sullivan and Joe Diorio.

They're planning a new Cortez/Williams Project album for the fall, and these full-band engagements will premiere that material. Blue Bamboo shows are still masked, distanced and limited capacity events. (8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25)

Erika Wennerstrom:

Of all the COVID concert cancellations, the originally scheduled performance this April by the mighty Heartless Bastards frontwoman was definitely one of the most painful, even if it was just an opening slot for Andrew Bird at the Beacham. What was a loss, though, has now been recouped as an even bigger jackpot, with the New Standard bringing Wennerstrom in for a headlining appearance.

Although a little more personal in style than the Bastards' big dusty swagger, Wennerstrom's solo material is outstanding nonetheless and taps the same rootsy soul with stirring integrity. This windfall is an excellent and unexpected opportunity to see a powerhouse performer and one of rock's most unmistakable voices. (8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, the New Standard, $15-$50)