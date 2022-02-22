Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 22, 2022 Food + Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Hard Mountain Dew is available in Florida, starting today 

By
PHOTO VIA MOUNTAIN DEW
  • Photo via Mountain Dew

The state that arguably most deserves an alcoholic version of Mountain Dew more than anywhere else on the planet, will thankfully be one of the first to taste it.

Today, parent company PepsiCo announced that its latest concoction, Hard MTN Dew, is now available in Florida, Tennessee and Iowa.



The new 100-calorie spiked seltzer contains 5% alcohol by volume, and comes in four flavors: the original MTN DEW, Baja Blast, black cherry and watermelon, available in either 24-ounce single-serve cans or 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

The drink will be unrolled to more states in the coming months by Blue Cloud Distribution, an entity created by PepsiCo and Boston Beer Company solely to distribute this new type of Dew.

The company did not disclose exactly what locations in Florida will carry the beverage, but surely you'll have opportunities to do the Dew as hard as possible any day now.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando chefs, bakers and restaurateurs named James Beard Award semifinalists Read More

  2. Winter Park's Jam Hot Chicken tests the courage of poultry pyros Read More

  3. Chick'nCone to open on Winter Park's 'Chicken Strip,' Bruno Bagel is no more, and more Orlando food news Read More

  4. World Famous House of Mac coming to SoDo, Sand Lake Food Trucks Park is open and more Orlando food news Read More

  5. Istanbul Grill is a lure for Orlando's Turks young and old, and it should be for you too Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation