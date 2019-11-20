Happy Hot-lidays, Orlando! Our annual preview of everything to look forward to this holiday season 

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is ... well, at least we got a cold snap this year. The holidays in Central Florida may not have all the natural accoutrements of late fall/early winter as other regions, but Jesus Christ (pun intended), do we make up for it by throwing festive lights on literally anything.

In our annual preview of the holiday season, you'll find lights on trees, lights on boats, lights on bikes, and lights on the remains of prehistoric bird-lizards. Along with the lights, there are plenty of reasons to dress up like a jolly old elf, drink hot cocoa (or something stronger), give back to the community and just generally make merry. Even the Scroogiest secularists among us have to admit that it's the most wonderful time of the year.

Through Nov. 24

Festival of Trees The museum is transformed into a glittering wonderland filled with sparkling trees, vignettes and decor. 10 am-5 pm; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $15; 407-896-4231; omart.org.

Through Dec. 20

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Festive after-hours event featuring a Christmas-themed parade, free cookies and refreshment stops, holiday fireworks, snow on Main Street and more. Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 7 pm-midnight; Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, Lake Buena Vista; $99-$139; 407-824-4321; disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Through Dec. 29

Disney Springs Christmas Tree Trail Make your way through a winding path lined with beautifully decorated trees inspired by some of your Disney favorites. Disney Springs, 1486 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; free; disneysprings.com.

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Grinchmas During the holiday season, Seuss Landing is decorated with the holiday charm and cheer of Dr. Seuss's Who-ville. Universal's Islands of Adventure, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza; included with admission; universalorlando.com.

Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy's The Minions join Santa Claus for Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's, a holiday favorite that also features characters from Madagascar and Shrek. Universal Studios, 6000 Universal Blvd.; included with admission; 407-363-8000; universalorlando.com.

Friday, Nov. 22

Florida Blue Battle of the Bands Get ready for crowd-pleasing dance teams, high-stepping drum majors, precision drumlines and roaring brass sections from the top high school marching bands in the country. 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $16; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23

The Broadway Nutcracker A new adaptation of the timeless winter fairy tale. 6:30 pm; Rosen JCC: Jewish Community Center of Southwest Orlando, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road; $10-$15; 407-644-7593; cfcarts.com.

A One-Man A Christmas Carol David McElroy plays all 37 characters in his one-man presentation of Dickens' classic. 2:30 pm; Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $20; penguinpointproductions.com.

Nov. 22-Dec. 15

A Christmas Carol Stage adaptation of Charles Dickens' tale of Christmas ghosts. Historic State Theatre, 109 N. Bay St., Eustis; $11-$21; 352-357-7777; baystreetplayers.org.

A Christmas Story This musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the most coveted of Christmas gifts, a Red Ryder BB Gun. 7:30 pm; Central Florida Community Arts, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd.; $18-$25; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Nov. 22-Dec. 22

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas A swirling chorus of ghosts weave through this uplifting holiday story of redemption, magic and hope as the greedy Scrooge learns the error of his ways. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; $25-$37; 407-877-4736.

Nov. 22-Jan. 5, 2020

Light Up UCF Winter carnival outside UCF's Addition Financial Arena, featuring an ice slide, Ferris wheel, ice skating, a carousel and more. Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $4.25-$75; 407-823-6006; lightupucf.com.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal Studios

Universal Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s

Saturday, Nov. 23

Dog Night: Holiday Edition Snap holiday photos with your pet in front of a variety of backdrops. 4:30-7:30 pm; Wall Crawl, 1016 W. Church St.; $22.50-$25; 321-209-0432; wallcrawl.com

Holiday Photo Shoot Fundraiser Get a holiday photo taken while supporting the Adult Literacy League's programs. 10 am-2 pm; Adult Literacy League, 345 W. Michigan St., Suite 100; $35-$60; 407-422-1540; adultliteracyleague.org.

Nov. 23-Dec. 31

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration The park transforms into a winter wonderland with sparkling lights, special shows, a live Nativity and more. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive; included with admission; 407-363-2613; seaworld.com.

Nov. 23-Jan. 7, 2020

Dinos in Lights Stan the T-Rex and his skeletal pals get dressed up in holiday lights that flash along to a musical program every 30 minutes. Noon-4 pm; Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St.; $20.95; 407-514-2000; osc.org.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Corsets & Cuties Holiday Kick-Off Show Start the season with a little teasin'. 7 pm; Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford; $18; 407-548-6285; theaterwestend.com.

Disney Junior Holiday Party Mickey, Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, Elena of Avalor and more create a musical wonderland where children and families can sing and dance to their favorite holiday and Disney Junior songs. 3 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29.50-$188.84; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Holiday Family Celebration Enjoy holiday treats, an exclusive multi-item chance drawing, photos with Santa, and a private performance of Miracle in Bedford Falls. 3:30-7 pm; Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St.; $35-$70; 407-896-7365; orlandorep.com.

Vintage Holiday Market Holiday market with great vintage and handmade goods, presented by GC Vintage Shop. 2-6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; free; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Monday, Nov. 25

Skyra Foundation: The Nutcracker Suspend belief as this holiday spectacle transports you to a dazzling winter wonderland with a snowfall on stage in this new production. 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29-$35; drphillipscenter.org.

Nov. 25-Jan. 5, 2020

Christmas at Gaylord Palms Winter wonderland with festive decorations, snow tubing, activities and both free and ticketed events. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; various prices; 407-586-2000; gaylordpalms.com.

ICE!: The Polar Express Walk-through attraction that tells the story of The Polar Express using more than 2 million pounds of carved and dyed ice. Gaylord Palms Resort, 6000 W. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee; $28.99-$112.11; 407-586-2000; gaylordpalms.com.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Drinksgiving: An Orlando House Party Vibes by b8ta, Dennis Mero, DizzlePhunk and Kenny J on the sax. Featuring artists, a food truck, and more. 9 pm; Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; free; 407-674-6156; grapeandthegrain.com.

Drinksgiving at Hourglass Make this year's holiday visit fun at Hourglass' Drinksgiving celebration. Thursday is for stuffing, but Wednesday is for beer. 11 am-midnight; The Hourglass Brewery, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; free; 407-262-0056.

The Night Before Thanksgiving Block Party Block party with a turkey bowling competition and live music. 8 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net.

Thanksgiving Eve Celebrate early with happy hour all night, live entertainment and DJ Joanie spinning. 4 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; free; savoyorlando.com.

Thankskilling Screening and Game Screening of the low-budget black comedy with an optional drinking game. 7 pm; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Avalon Park Turkey Trot Fun run on Thanksgiving morning. 7-10 am; Avalon Park Town Center, 13001 Founders Square Drive; $20; 407-658-6565; avalonparkfoundation.org.

Number of the Feast Thanksgiving-night celebration of heavy metal and pumpkin pie pudding shots. 9 pm; Will's Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Thanksgiving Day Buffet at Rosen Centre's Café Gauguin 11 am-7 pm; Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive; $50.95; 407-996-3969; rosencentre.com.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Light Up UCF

Light Up UCF

Friday, Nov. 29

Photos With Santa Snap your holiday photos in front of a variety of backdrops and get a free 4x6 print of your photo with Santa. 10 am-7 pm; Wall Crawl, 1016 W. Church St.; $25; 321-209-0432; wallcrawl.com.

Record Store Day Black Friday Pick up special vinyl releases on Black Friday. 9 am; Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive; free; 407-447-7275.

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30

Folk Yeah: A Celebration of Song Annual post-Thanksgiving multi-stage folk, country and Americana festival. 5 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20-$35; willspub.org.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Morse Museum Thanksgiving Weekend Open House Admission to the Morse is free during Thanksgiving weekend. Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311.

Nov. 29-Jan. 1, 2020

Wekiva Island Winter Wonderland This fun family event will have a real snow slide and snow flurries every day, as well as thousands of holiday lights, with appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, 8 am-11 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; $3-$11; 407-339-0879; wekivaisland.com.

Nov. 29-Dec. 30

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays Discover a festival like no other, featuring the joyous holiday traditions of the 11 World Showcase nations. Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista; included with admission; 407-824-4321; disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Ballet Magnificat: Light Has Come A two-part production featuring upbeat Christmas carols set to dance, followed by a powerful depiction of the story of Jesus from the unique perspective of the angels. 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$65; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Holiday Movie Night: The Polar Express Outdoor screening with plenty of snacks, including hot chocolate. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-339-0879; wekivaisland.com.

LGBT+ Holiday Pop-Up Shop Market with 15 community vendors offering homemade products, pride merchandise, artwork and more. 11 am-4 pm; The Center, 946 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-228-8272; thecenterorlando.org.

Light Up Mount Dora Lighting ceremony with holiday songs, dancers and more. 4:30-8:30 pm; Donnelly Park, N. Baker Street and E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora; free.

Milk Mart: Lazy Saturgays Small Biz Market Market and sale at small businesses in the Milk District, along with queer community resources like the OnePulse Foundation. Noon-6 pm; The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free.

Opera Orlando: Amahl and the Night Visitors Classic tale of a precocious crippled shepherd boy who happens to be visited by the Three Kings on their mission to behold the Christ-child. 2 pm; Broadway United Methodist Church, 406 E. Amelia St.; $25; 407-512-1900; operaorlando.org.

Orlando Philharmonic: Home for the Holidays The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra returns to celebrate the sounds of the season in Central Florida's festive holiday concert tradition. 2 & 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $27-$90; 407-246-4262; orlandophil.org.

Orlando Pottery Festival & Holiday Arts Market The annual holiday festival and arts market includes more than 30 talented local artists selling unique handmade ceramic gifts. 9 am-5 pm; Florida National Guard Armory, 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave.; free; 407-234-4691; orlandopotteryfestival.org.

Shop Small Sip & Stroll Enjoy wine, cider and craft beer throughout the district at several different small businesses. 2-5 pm; Audubon Park Garden District, East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive; $20; audubonparkgardens.com.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Wall Crawl

Wall Crawl

Sunday, Dec. 1

A Big Band Christmas The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center is joined by the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale and special guest Lisa Fischer. 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$65; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Downtown Orlando Indoor Farmers Market Shop for locally grown and produced foods like honey, pickles, pasta, mushrooms, dairy and more. Noon-4 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; thedailycity.com.

Ginger Minj's Super Spectacular Low Budget Christmas Extravaganza Holiday spectacular from the local celebrity. 7:30 pm; Footlight Theatre, The Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $20-$35; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Handel's Messiah The Messiah Choral Society presents its 47th annual free concert performance of Handel's Messiah. 2:15 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; free; 407-473-3603; messiahchoralsociety.org.

Holiday Makers Market Windermere One-of-a-kind creations and great holiday gifts, food trucks, make-and-take workshops and a holiday photo station. 11 am-4 pm; The Pines at Windermere, 3409 Maguire Road, Windermere; free; 407-538-1355; holidaymakersmarket.com.

Light Up SoDo Family- and pet-friendly holiday block party with activities for kids, live performances, food trucks and more. 4-8 pm; SoDo, 120 W. Grant St.; free.

A Magical Christmas Standing Ovation Talent Group takes you on an exciting journey of dance and music to celebrate joy and the holiday spirit. 6 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25; drphillipscenter.org.

Opera Orlando: Amahl and the Night Visitors Classic tale of a precocious crippled shepherd boy and his mother who are visited by the Three Kings on their mission to behold the Christ child. 2 pm; St. John Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-512-1900; operaorlando.org.

Sanford Jazz Ensemble Christmas Concert Holiday jazz concert. 3 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Sparkle Market Holiday market featuring unique gifts, treasures, ocarinas, crystals, macrame and similar goods. 10 am-5 pm; Dandelion Communitea Cafe, 618 N. Thornton Ave.; free; 407-362-1864; dandelion communitea.com.

Will's A Faire Holiday Market Outdoor holiday market with 80 vendors selling locally made goods, live music, food trucks and more. 1 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Monday, Dec. 2

Marc With a C 20th Anniversary Show Three shows in one: 20th anniversary show, release party for Marc's three-LP box set, and the annual holiday show. 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Movie Monday: Shrek the Halls Screening of the Shrek Christmas movie, followed by a Bruce Willis summer action movie. 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Miss Comedy Queen Holiday Spectacular Funny and festive benefit for the Barber Fund. 7 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; contact for price; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Flame & Fortune: Chriskeanzakkah Game show hosted by Miss Sammy and Wanzie, complete with a festively decorated game show set, electronic gaming system, holiday-related questions and a $100 cash prize. 8 pm; Savoy Orlando, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; $12-$17; holidayflame.eventbrite.com.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Universal’s Grinchmas

Universal’s Grinchmas

Thursday, Dec. 5

Christmas in the Park The Morse Museum and the City of Winter Park present the 41st annual exhibition of century-old Tiffany windows and a free outdoor concert of holiday favorites by the Bach Festival Society. 6:15 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

Krampusnacht at Hollerbach's Celebrate Krampusnacht with German food, beer, music and appearances by Krampus himself. 6-9 pm; Hollerbach's Willow Tree Cafe, 205 E. First St., Sanford; free; 407-321-2204; willowtreecafe.com.

Sweet & Savory: Candy Land An exclusive and intimate event featuring the city's most decadent eateries serving indulgent desserts as well as succulent savories, plus complimentary cocktails, brews and entertainment. 7 pm; The Wellborn Boutique Hotel, 211 N. Lucerne Circle; $40-$55; 407-723-8390; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Friday, Dec. 6

Beat Assembly Ugly Sweater Xmas Party Lo-fi beat showcase and ugly sweater party. 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Christmas Movie Night: The Star Free screening of the animated film about the Christian version of the ancient holiday. 6 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; free; 407-876-4991; st.lukes.org.

Light Up Baldwin Park Holiday street festival with music, artist and vendor booths, Santa photos, food trucks and more. 5:30-9:30 pm; Downtown Baldwin Park, 4915 New Broad St.; free.

Mount Dora Christmas Walk Holiday street party with live music, Santa and shopping. 5-9 pm; Donnelly Park, N. Baker Street and E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora; free.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Elf Holiday screening of the Will Ferrell comedy, preceded by the 1966 TV special How the Grinch Stole Christmas. 7 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Sock It to Cancer Guests use pairs of new holiday socks to vote for their favorite non-profit Christmas tree, while enjoying special treats and a signature drink. Proceeds benefit the Adam Michael Rosen Foundation's fight against brain cancer. 6:30 pm; Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd.; $25-$10,000; 407-996-9939.

Tree Lighting Celebration Ceremonial first lighting of Lake Eola Park's 72-foot Christmas tree, live music and performances, vendor booths, and the Daily City's Food Truck Bazaar. 5-9 pm; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; 407-246-3189; orlando.gov.

Twisted Krampus 2: Back on the Naughty List Krampus-themed party with cosplay, drink specials, costume contests and more. 8 pm; Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive; $10-$20; 407-426-7555; moshiparties.com.

University Performing Arts: The Nutcracker Free performance of the Tchaikovsky ballet. 6 pm; Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo; free.

Winter on the Avenue Holiday street party featuring a tree lighting ceremony, snow slides, visits from Santa and more. 5-10 pm; downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Dec. 6-22

A Christmas Story: The Musical An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department-store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. 8 pm; Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford; $25-$30; 407-548-6285; theaterwestend.com.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas Add up two veteran soldiers, two talented singing sisters, and a Vermont lodge at Christmas, and you get this beloved holiday musical. 7:30 pm; Osceola Center for the Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee; $25; 407-846-6257; osceolaarts.org.

Dec. 6-24

Bad Santa & the Angry Elves Tour Holiday-themed parody songs at multiple venues throughout Central Florida. Multiple locations; facebook.com/badsantaandtheangryelves.

Dec. 6-Jan. 1, 2020

Johanessen Lights Famous private giant holiday lights display, open to the public to walk through for a portion. 6-9 pm; Johanessen Lights, 7849 Georgeann St., Winter Park; donations encouraged.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe

Krampusnacht

Saturday, Dec. 7

Casselberry Tree Lighting Ceremony Tree lighting ceremony with live performances from youth groups. 5-8 pm; Lake Concord Park, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry; free; 407-262-7700; casselberry.org.

Curious? Winter in Wonderland Wonderland-themed swingers holiday party. 11 pm; Gilt Nightclub, 740 Bennett Road; $10-$350; 407-504-7699; giltnightclub.com.

Holiday Festival for Autism Participants are encouraged to visit various tables where there will be games, crafts and other information. 1 pm; University High School, 11550 Lokanotosa Trail; free-$5.

Holiday Movie Night: The Grinch Outdoor screening of the holiday movie. 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.

Il Divo: A Holiday Song Celebration The pop opera group performs holiday songs. 8 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $59.50-$660.13; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Jingle Bell Run Official T-shirt, finisher medal, jingle bells and access to all activities and a post-race party for all participants. 7:30 am; Lake Baldwin Park, 2380 Lake Baldwin Lane; $30; 321-754-9943; jbr.org.

Jingle Jam Jingle Jam in Sanford has become one of the largest family events in downtown and draws thousands from all over Central Florida. 4-10 pm; Downtown Sanford, East First Street and South Park Avenue, Sanford; free; 305-306-8636.

KidX Club Holiday Movie Night: The Polar Express Kids train ride around the outdoor mall, followed by a screening of the digitally animated Tom Hanks Christmas movie. 6:30 pm; Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail; $5; 407-737-2866; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

Krampuslauf Krampus party with screenings of Krampus movies, cos-play, themed cocktails and more. 8 pm; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

Leadership Winter Park Pancake Breakfast Enjoy hotcakes, sausage and beverages before, during or after the Winter Park Christmas Parade. 7-10:30 am; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; $5; cityofwinterpark.org.

Nutty Nutcracker A fun twist on the holiday classic that combines many styles of dance, including jazz, tap, hip hop and contemporary. Noon & 5 pm; Lake Mary High School, 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Lake Mary; $15; 407-330-7002; xtremedance.net.

Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Winter Market Vendors with oddities, bone- and taxidermy-related art, vulture culture products, original artists and vendors related to horror and the macabre, and more. 11 am-7 pm; Hourglass Brewing, 480 South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Longwood; free.

Season of Light Enjoy live entertainment, food, games, a snow hill and pictures with Santa. 5-9 pm; Lake Lily Park, 641 S. Maitland Ave., Maitland; free; 407-539-6223; itsmymaitland.com.

St. Luke's Holiday Gift Fair Featuring over 75 local vendors and craftspeople, fresh homemade baked goods for sale and a free brass band concert. 9 am-2 pm; St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo; free; 407-365-3408.

A Tim Burton Christmas Art Show Hourglass has tasked the artists in this show with creating art that's inspired by Tim Burton's creative works with a twist of Christmas. 4-9 pm; The Hourglass Brewery, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; free; 407-262-0056.

Wild Winter Wonderland Pictures with Santa Claus and the Grinch, story time with Mrs. Claus, kids activities, wildlife encounters, food, shopping and a raffle. 2-6 pm; Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge, 10525 Clapp Simms Duda Road; free; 407-568-5138; btnwildlife.org.

Winter Wonderland Enjoy the festivities this holiday season, including the 38th annual holiday parade featuring local talent and business. 4:30-9 pm; Winter Springs Town Center, 158 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs; free; 407-327-6593; winterspringsfl.org.

Winter Wonderland at Rosen Shingle Creek Offering holiday activities that include Christmas letter writing and storytelling with Mrs. Claus, holiday karaoke, a holiday photo booth, face painting and balloon art. 6:30 pm; Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd.; free-$10; 407-996-9939; rosenshinglecreek.com.

Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade This family-friendly occasion showcases holiday-themed floats, Santa Claus, and well-known local figures as they make their way down the avenue. 9 am; downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resorts

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Sunday, Dec. 8

Krampusfest Market The event will feature live music, vegan and non-vegan food, Christmas vendors, costume contests, a Krampuslauf parade and plenty of punishment. 5 pm; Market on South, 2603 E. South St.; free; 407-613-5968; marketonsouth.com.

Letters to Santa: The Muppet Christmas Carol Screening of the Muppets version of Dickens' tale, along with a letter writing kit for kids, an appearance by Santa and a special menu. 11:15 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Opera Orlando: Amahl and the Night Visitors Classic tale of a precocious crippled shepherd boy who happens to be visited by the Three Kings on their mission to behold the Christ child. 2 pm; Clermont Performing Arts Center Performance Hall, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont; $25; 407-512-1900; operaorlando.org.

Orlando Ballet's Nutcracker Tea Enjoy a delicious assortment of sweet and savory holiday treats, interact and take photos with some of the dancers and characters in the performance, and purchase last-minute gifts. 11 am-2 pm; Orlando Ballet School, 2201 McRae Ave.; $50-$75; 407-426-1733; orlandoballet.org.

Orlando Philharmonic: Holiday Pops Bring your blanket and a picnic for a concert program of holiday favorites that will be sure to put everyone in the spirit of the season. 5 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Monday, Dec. 9

Movie Monday: Santa Claus Is Coming to Town & National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Free screening of two Christmas movies. 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Thursday, Dec. 12

'Tis the Season! A Holiday Extravaganza Enjoy favorite holiday classics like "O Holy Night" and "Deck the Halls," along with some modern holiday hits. 7:30 pm; Northland Performing Arts Center, 530 Dog Track Road, Longwood; $10-$50; 407-937-1800; cfcarts.com.

Broadway Christmas A Broadway cabaret drag show benefiting the Trevor Project. 8:30 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; contact for price; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Holiday on the Drive Free community holiday party with a snow slide, Santa Claus, arts & crafts and more. 5-9 pm; downtown College Park, Smith Street and Edgewater Avenue; free.

A Peter White Christmas Holiday show from the smooth jazz and fusion guitarist. 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$70; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Songs of the Season The community is invited to Dr. Phillips Center's Seneff Arts Plaza to share in an evening of song, dance and entertainment. 7 pm; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; 844-513-2014; drphillipscenter.org.

Dec. 12-16

The Santaland Diaries/Season's Greetings David Sedaris' monologue about a slacker working as a Macy's elf during the holidays. 7 pm; Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $20; penguinpointproductions.com.

Friday, Dec. 13

Blanket Orlando Annual blanket collection for the homeless. 3-11 pm; Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave.; free.

Christmas With Miles Enjoy food from several wonderful caterers, music that will keep you moving and much more. 8 pm; District Event Center, 1600 33rd St.; $25; facebook.com/districtorlando.

Dizzlephunk's Annual Shoe and Sock Drive Donate new or used shoes and fresh socks to those less fortunate in the Orlando area. Socks and shoes are the most requested items for these families during the holidays. 9-11 pm; Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive; free; 937-307-6654; grapeandthegrain.com.

Opera Orlando: Amahl and the Night Visitors Classic tale of a boy who happens to be visited by the Three Kings on their mission to behold the Christ child. 5:30 pm; Atlantic Center for the Arts, 1414 Art Center Ave., New Smyrna Beach; $25; 407-512-1900; operaorlando.org.

Dec. 13-15

Holiday Matsuri Holiday-themed anime, gaming, cosplay and pop culture convention. 10 am; Marriott Orlando World Center, 8701 World Center Drive; $35-$175; 407-239-4200; holidaymatsuri.com.

Dec. 13-22

It Was a Very Good Yule: Rat Pack Enjoy the live music, sip the hot chocolate, wear your ugliest sweater, and get comfortable as you travel back to the era of the Rat Pack. 8 pm; Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St.; $25; 407-297-8788; madcowtheatre.com.

Dec. 13-23

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker Orlando Ballet presents the beloved holiday tradition, with live music provided by the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras. 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24-$490; 407-418-9828; orlandoballet.org.

Dec. 13-28

Phantasmagoria's A Christmas Carol Phantasmagoria returns with its own unique adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale, performed at various venues throughout Central Florida. Multiple locations; $20-$25; phantasmagoriaorlando.com.

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Lothrop

Grandma Party Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 14

Central Florida Ballet: The Nutcracker An unparalleled production complete with uniquely composed sets, aerial acrobatics, pyrotechnics and an exceptional ballet ensemble. 2 & 7:30 pm; Linda Chapin Auditorium, 9800 International Drive; $29-$64; centralfloridaballet.com.

Christmas Light Ride Group bike ride to look at Christmas lights. 7 pm; Retro City Cycles, 1806 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-895-2700.

Deck the Runway A celebrity-hosted holiday red carpet fashion event showcasing emerging designers. 7 pm; Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, 1500 Masters Boulevard, ChampionsGate; $45-$125; 954-683-5371.

GT Vibez Sound Crew Annual Christmas Toy Drive All toys will benefit Children's Orphanages in Guyana. Santa will be taking pics and giving away free toys. 7-11:30 pm; Island Mix Bar & Grill, 3330 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee; free; 407-803-9992.

Holiday Showcase: Accordion Craze Get in the holiday spirit with this lively showcase of holiday music by the Central Florida Accordion Club. 11 am; Herndon Library, 4324 E. Colonial Drive; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker Family Show A one-hour version of the classic holiday show, perfect for all ages. 11 am; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24-$69; 407-418-9828; orlandoballet.org.

Orlando Gay Chorus: Sleigh Queen! Orlando Gay Chorus presents their holiday mainstage performance. 2 & 7:30 pm; Rosen JCC: Jewish Community Center of Southwest Orlando, 11184 S. Apopka-Vineland Road; $25-$30; 407-377-6638; orlandogaychorus.org.

Oviedo Holiday Parade Annual holiday parade followed by the City of Oviedo's Snow Mountain event. 3:30 pm; Oviedo on the Park, 321 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, Oviedo; free; cityofoviedo.net.

SantaCon Annual bar crawl with attendees dressed up as Santa. 8 pm; downtown Orlando, Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard; free-$15.

Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life Screening of Frank Capra's holiday classic, starring James Stewart as a man who finds out what life would have been like if he had never been born. Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Christmas songs get the over-the-top metal treatment from this perennial holiday favorite. 3 & 8 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $46.50-$86.50; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Winter Fest & Snow Mountain Winter carnival with rides, live music, food vendors and more. 2 pm; Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo; $6-$100.

Winter Park Holiday Boat Parade See the impressive boat and dock holiday decorations created by residents and local business sponsors. 5:30-8 pm; Dinky Dock Park, Ollie Avenue, Winter Park; free; 407-599-3334; winterparkboatparade.com.

Winter Spark Parade Holiday lighted parade down New Broad Street. 4-8 pm; downtown Baldwin Park, 4915 New Broad St.; free; baldwinparkevents.com.

Wonder: A Christmas Concert Explore the mystery of Christmas at St. Luke's annual Christmas concert event. 5:30 & 7:30 pm; St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Windermere; $12; 407-876-4991; st.lukes.org.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker Filmed performance of Tchaikovsky's ballet, direct from Moscow. 12:55 pm; multiple locations; $18; fathomevents.com.

Breakfast With Santa Tell Santa exactly what you want for Christmas and enjoy a breakfast buffet with Old St. Nick himself. 9 am-noon; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; $12.95; 407-339-0879; wekivaisland.com.

Grandma Party Bazaar Annual holiday market featuring local handmade goods, live music, raffles, food, drinks and more. 10 am; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393; facebook.com/stardustie.

Orlando Big Band: A Swingtime Christmas Classic selections from the '30s, '40s, '50s and '60s. 3 pm; Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $23-$30; 407-321-8111; wdpac.com.

Pop Swap Holiday Market Shop goods from more than 30 local artisans and vintage dealers. 1-6 pm; The Lovely, 2906 Corrine Drive; free; 407-270-7729; thelovelyboutiquemarket.com.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Grinch Holiday movie double feature. 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Cirque Musica: Holiday Wishes The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of the greatest circus performers complemented with a symphony orchestra showcasing the world's all-time favorite holiday classics. 7:30 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35-$125; 800-745-3000; amwaycenter.com.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour Holiday show from the violin virtuoso. 7 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $39.50-$395.73; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Friday, Dec. 20

Movie in the Park: Elf Free outdoor screening of the Will Ferrell holiday comedy. 5:30 pm; Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.; free; 407-246-3072.

Phantasmagoria's Through a Christmas Darkly Phantasmagoria's unique blend of storytellers, dancers and chorus celebrate some of the darker tales of the holiday season. 7:30 pm; Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo; $18; penguinpointproductions.com.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 20-22

Opera Orlando: All Is Calm The Florida premiere of this poignant and moving work, set during World War I at the Western Front, Christmas 1914. 7:30 pm; Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$257; 407-512-1900; operaorlando.org.

click to enlarge Courtesy of A Drag Queen Christmas

A Drag Queen Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 21

Merry Tuba Christmas Enjoy the rich sounds of Christmas as tuba, euphonium, sousaphone and baritone players of all ages gather to perform a free concert from the main stage in Central Park. 1 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

MetroWest WinterFest Screening of Toy Story 4 with live Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie characters, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, performances by local schools, a snow slide, a skating rink, food trucks and more. 4-9 pm; MetroWest Golf Club, 2100 S. Hiawassee Road; free; 407-601-5995; metrowestcommunity.com.

A Night Out In December A night of laughs, dinner, door prizes, music and entertainment. 6:30 pm; Florida National Guard Armory, 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave.; $30; 407-897-2713.

Opera del Sol: Creepy Christmas Cabaret Goth holiday special with an original script and talented singers. 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker Family Show A one-hour version of the classic holiday show, perfect for all ages. 11 am; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $24-$69; 407-418-9828; orlandoballet.org.

Rare Exports A Finnish boy and his father capture what appears to be Santa, but is actually one of the real Santa's evil minions. Noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical Live production of the Rankin/Bass holiday classic. 2 pm; Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.; $19-$49; 407-246-4262; drphillipscenter.org.

Winter Wonderland VIP Party This exclusive event has select beer and wine included in the ticket price, along with gourmet food. 7-11 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; $50-$90; 407-862-1500; wekivaisland.com.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Chanukah on the Park The event will include singing performances, live music, dancers, strolling magic, food and a grand menorah lighting in honor of the Jewish Festival of Lights. 5 pm; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; cityofwinterpark.org.

Jingle Bell 5K Holiday-themed fun run. 7 am; Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center, 299 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo; $15-$30.

Monday, Dec. 23

Movie Monday: Trolls Christmas & Elf Christmas movie double feature. 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Morse Museum Holiday Open House Take a relaxing break from the holidays with a free walk through the museum, accompanied by live music in different rooms. 9:30 am-4 pm; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311; morsemuseum.org.

O Holy Night The Cathedral Choir and the Beautiful Music Chamber Orchestra present choir carols and music followed by Midnight Mass. 10:30-11:30 pm; The Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 130 N. Magnolia Ave.; free; 407-849-0680; ccslorlando.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day at Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill Dine poolside on a four-course meal that includes soup, salad and an entree choice of roast turkey, pan-seared salmon or New York strip steak. 11 am-5 pm; Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill, 9840 International Drive; $29.95; 407-996-3970; rosencentre.com.

Christmas Day Buffet at Café Osceola Featuring cuisine that is a delicious upgrade on traditional holiday fare, from spiced orange-glazed ham to delicious Asian tastes. 11 am-7:30 pm; Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Boulevard; $69.95; 407-996-3663; rosenshinglecreek.com.

Christmas Day Buffet at Rosen Centre Featuring pan-seared salmon with roasted fennel cream and pineapple rum-glazed ham, as well as sushi and mahi taquitos. 11 am-5 pm; Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive; $50.95-$53.95; 407-996-3969; rosencentre.com.

Christmas Day Buffet at Rosen Plaza Chefs cook up delicious dishes that include roast turkey, bistro steak, orange-lacquered salmon, a prime rib carving station and even dim sum. Noon-5 pm; Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive; $46.95; 407-996-0256; rosenplaza.com.

Friday, Dec. 27

A Drag Queen Christmas A magical evening of holiday performances featuring contestants from the reality television show on VH1. 6 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $35-$50; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

Phat-N-Jazzy Holiday Jam DJs BMF and Slack and the Phat-N-Jazzy Horns throw a post-holiday party. 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10-$20; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

– This story appears in the Nov. 20, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.